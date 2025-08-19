Menu icon
Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Richard Fahey York runners: Guide to Thursday team

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Wed August 20, 2025 · 18 min ago

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on the second days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Wednesday

17:20 Utmost Respect

This has been a lucky race for us over the years, we’ve won four of the last 13 renewals and have a live chance again. It’s always competitive but we really like this colt, always have, and have been very pleased with everything he’s done at home in his preparation. He’s as good as anything we’ve ever run in this so I have to be hopeful.

Thursday

14:25 Cotai Belle

I was a little disappointed with her in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury last time but my worry going into that race was would she be quick enough for five furlongs there and she wasn’t.

She needs to step up clearly in this but there’s money down to tenth and all of my three will be looking to pick up some of it.

14:25 Boston Dan

He’s in good order and Oisin Orr has chosen to ride him but he needs a career best – and by some way – to trouble some of those with bigger ratings. Again though there’s plenty of prize money on offer.

14:25 Cosmic Clarets

I’ve stuck a pair of blinkers on him after he never raised a gallop in Ireland last time and he’s absolutely flown in them at home. I hope they have the same effect on the track because on what they do at Musley Bank he’d be the pick of my three but after that run at Naas I can see why Oisin has made the decision he did.

16:45 Advance Twentyfive

It’s a big ask for him running in a nursery as competitive as this but he’s a lovely horse who we’ve always liked. He’s sure to win races down the line but it would be a bit of a pleasant surprise if he started with this one but we’ll give it a go.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

