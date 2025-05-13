Richard Fahey York Dante Festival runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on the second day of the York Dante Festival.
14:42 Prince Of Pillo
He’s a little in-and-out this horse but he had a good day at Southwell last month where he won by a neck. He’s up two pounds in a stronger race but I hope they go a very good gallop as he’ll be looking to close late.
He’s in good form and he’s drawn one. I never wanted to be there on the sprint course at York but last year it was the place to be. I hope it is again.
14:42 Ramazan
He just hasn’t been at his best so far this season. He showed little at Haydock last time but we just hope he runs himself into form at some stage. He’s effective at six furlongs but needs to bounce back.
16:18 Lesley's Boy
He showed a bad attitude the other day when he didn’t want to go down to the start and didn’t run his race. He’s fit and well, there are no signs of any issues at home. He’s a horse who we thought a bit of last year and I hope he can win more races. He just needs to do everything right on Wednesday.
16:55 Utmost Respect
An Invincible Spirit colt who we gave a few quid for at the breeze-up sales. He’s a horse we like, Oisin Orr has been very happy with him but we haven’t had him for long and haven’t really drilled him.
We’re struggling to get the two-year-olds onto the grass gallops this spring with the dry weather so it’s more of a guessing game than usual but it will be interesting to see how he goes.
17:25 Glistening Nights
It’s only his second run over a mile-and-a-half and he has to truly prove he stays the trip. He’s entitled to improve for his return at Pontefract and is fit and well but there’s the stamina question to answer in a very competitive handicap.
Thursday
14:10 Vintage Clarets
He has winning form at York and showed he was on the way back when running well in third at Ripon last time. He’ll need luck in running as he always does and this is a York sprint handicap so you know it’s going to be tough. I’d just imagine he’d ideally want slower ground but he goes there in great order.
16:55 Spaceman
A son of Starman who we like. As I keep saying we haven’t really been able to find out too much about the two-year-olds before they race this season because of the long dry spell.
We like what we see at Musley Bank from him but this is a tough race with Wise Approach and Jan Steen winning on debut and a host of other well-bred newcomers. I hope my fellow shapes well.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org