Richard Fahey weekend runners

Our columnist Richard Fahey on his runners at Leicester this evening.

Saturday, Leicester Runners CAPTAIN DANDY – 5.55

He came good the other day, we were pleased with him. It isn’t a great race and I’d like to see him run well. KITTYKARMA – 6.25

I don’t know what happened at Nottingham, she was very keen and just ran herself into the ground on heavy. She’s fit and well and we’re happy with her, hopefully she’ll relax a bit better going a bit further. I think she is a mile and a half filly and was probably a bit fresh first time, so hopefully that run will have just got her right.

SIR MAXI – 6.55

He’s a good hardy horse, I think seven furlongs here will suit him well. I think the track will suit, everything will suit, and he’s fit and well. KHATHAK – 7.55