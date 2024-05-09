Richard Fahey weekend runners

Our columnist Richard Fahey on his runners at Leicester this evening.
He came good the other day, we were pleased with him. It isn’t a great race and I’d like to see him run well.
I don’t know what happened at Nottingham, she was very keen and just ran herself into the ground on heavy. She’s fit and well and we’re happy with her, hopefully she’ll relax a bit better going a bit further.
I think she is a mile and a half filly and was probably a bit fresh first time, so hopefully that run will have just got her right.
He’s a good hardy horse, I think seven furlongs here will suit him well. I think the track will suit, everything will suit, and he’s fit and well.
He’s a hard horse to win with. I just hope they go a good gallop and he creeps into it. He has the ability to win this sort of race, hopefully he starts here.
