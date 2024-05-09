Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey weekend runners

By Richard Fahey
19:50 · SAT May 11, 2024

Our columnist Richard Fahey on his runners at Leicester this evening.

Saturday, Leicester Runners

CAPTAIN DANDY – 5.55

He came good the other day, we were pleased with him. It isn’t a great race and I’d like to see him run well.

KITTYKARMA – 6.25

I don’t know what happened at Nottingham, she was very keen and just ran herself into the ground on heavy. She’s fit and well and we’re happy with her, hopefully she’ll relax a bit better going a bit further.

I think she is a mile and a half filly and was probably a bit fresh first time, so hopefully that run will have just got her right.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

SIR MAXI – 6.55

He’s a good hardy horse, I think seven furlongs here will suit him well. I think the track will suit, everything will suit, and he’s fit and well.

KHATHAK – 7.55

He’s a hard horse to win with. I just hope they go a good gallop and he creeps into it. He has the ability to win this sort of race, hopefully he starts here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

