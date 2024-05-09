Richard Fahey weekend runners including Ramazan in Victoria Cup at Ascot

Our columnist Richard Fahey reflects on his excellent Chester winner before going through his Friday and Saturday runners around the country.

So pleased with super Shadow It was great to see GARFIELD SHADOW win the CAA Stellar Handicap from stall 13 under David Nolan on day one at Chester on Thursday. They went very quick there and from a wide draw you have to drop out, thankfully it all worked out well. He could be a nice horse. Going forward there’s a race at Newmarket in a couple of weeks and there’s a seven-furlong race at Goodwood at the end of the month, too, so that’s where we’re looking in the immediate future. I’ve got a few for the charity sprint at York in June, but that’s another month away so we’ll see what happens and work out which ones go where.

Garfield Shadow (second from right) in 12th place on the turn for home

Friday, Chester Runners MASTER ZOFFANY – 1.30

I’m just a little bit worried it will dry up a bit too much for him, he’d be better on easy ground and again, he hasn’t got a great draw. But he does love the course - horses for courses - and seven and a bit around Chester suits him really well. He’s in great form. SOUTHERN VOYAGE – 4.50

I just don’t know what to make of him. He’s just not showing anything, even at home. He did finally work a bit better last week so hopefully he’s on the turn, he’s just lost his confidence.

Saturday, Ascot Runner RAMAZAN – 2.40

He goes in the Victoria Cup which should suit him. It’s a race we’ve won before and he loves these big-field handicaps. Off 105 he’s a bit of a twilight horse and I’ve stuck a visor on him here, Oisin Orr just felt he was a bit old fashioned on us the other day at Thirsk, he didn’t really travel or do anything, but that run will have done him the world of good. He’s fit as a flea now, so what we get from him is what’s there. I just hope he’s drawn on the right side of things, it depends where the pace is. He likes these handicaps because he’s flat out and doesn’t have time to think about anything, so hopefully the visor will sharpen him up a little bit. He’s in great order at home.

Ramazan wins at Haydock

Saturday, Haydock Runners SILENT MOVE – 2.10

I was a fraction disappointed with him at Musselburgh, but the horses weren’t running well as a whole at the time, they weren’t finishing, and I think it might’ve been the pollen dropping off the trees. We’ve a lot of trees around us and hopefully they’ve turned a corner now. I expect him to run well. CRAVEN – 2.45

He’s very fit and very well. He’s a likeable rogue, does his own thing, but he’s in good order at home and I’m hoping he runs well.

Saturday, Leicester Runners CAPTAIN DANDY – 5.55

He came good the other day, we were pleased with him. It isn’t a great race and I’d like to see him run well. KITTYKARMA – 6.25

I don’t know what happened at Nottingham, she was very keen and just ran herself into the ground on heavy. She’s fit and well and we’re happy with her, hopefully she’ll relax a bit better going a bit further. I think she is a mile and a half filly and was probably a bit fresh first time, so hopefully that run will have just got her right. SIR MAXI – 6.55

He’s a good hardy horse, I think seven furlongs here will suit him well. I think the track will suit, everything will suit, and he’s fit and well. KHATHAK – 7.55