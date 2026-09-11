Richard Fahey weekend runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist with a guide to his team in the UK and Ireland this weekend.

The decision was taken to retire Powerful Glory this week. It’s been a frustrating year with him because when he had his conditions, he was very, very good. He won the Mill Reef at two and the QIPCO Champion Sprint at three and will make a very nice stallion somewhere. It’s a smaller team than usual this weekend as we have a very big party heading up to Ayr next week.

Saturday Lingfield 15:23 Aurelune

She’s a very well bred filly and we'd love to win a little race with her somewhere. We’ve a good draw in two here and haven’t had too many of those this season. She comes into the race off the back of a good run at Hamilton last time where she was nicely clear of the rest in second. I'd be very wary of Yazoo under his penalty, he was impressive at Wolverhampton last time and will take a bit of beating but I’d be delighted if she did manage to get her head in front. 17:15 Harlequin Bay

He’s just been extremely disappointing this season, he’s barely run a race of late. We’re stepping him up in trip to seven furlongs but that’s a fact-finding mission – hoping it sparks a revival rather than thinking it will.

Sunday 13:45 Strike Red

He wasn’t at his best at Goodwood last time but things didn’t quite go his way and he’s had a good season, winning a couple of times. That’s reflected in his mark of 91 but he’s a course-and-distance winner here, he’ll love the ground and has plenty in his favour. He could easily bounce back. Doncaster 15:05 Golden Palace