Richard Fahey weekend runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist with a guide to his team in the UK and Ireland this weekend.
The decision was taken to retire Powerful Glory this week.
It’s been a frustrating year with him because when he had his conditions, he was very, very good. He won the Mill Reef at two and the QIPCO Champion Sprint at three and will make a very nice stallion somewhere.
It’s a smaller team than usual this weekend as we have a very big party heading up to Ayr next week.
Saturday
Lingfield
15:23 Aurelune
She’s a very well bred filly and we'd love to win a little race with her somewhere. We’ve a good draw in two here and haven’t had too many of those this season. She comes into the race off the back of a good run at Hamilton last time where she was nicely clear of the rest in second. I'd be very wary of Yazoo under his penalty, he was impressive at Wolverhampton last time and will take a bit of beating but I’d be delighted if she did manage to get her head in front.
17:15 Harlequin Bay
He’s just been extremely disappointing this season, he’s barely run a race of late. We’re stepping him up in trip to seven furlongs but that’s a fact-finding mission – hoping it sparks a revival rather than thinking it will.
Sunday
13:45 Strike Red
He wasn’t at his best at Goodwood last time but things didn’t quite go his way and he’s had a good season, winning a couple of times. That’s reflected in his mark of 91 but he’s a course-and-distance winner here, he’ll love the ground and has plenty in his favour. He could easily bounce back.
Doncaster
15:05 Golden Palace
She’s a big price in this but is a very difficult filly to find races for. She’s rated 97 which rules out handicaps and these pattern races are very tough. She’s in good form, fit and well, but we’ll need plenty of luck. It would be fantastic if she could hit the frame but it looks a strong renewal.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.