Richard Fahey weekend runners for Ascot, Ayr and Haydock

Our star columnist Richard Fahey reflects on a good week for his yard, the sale of Great State to Hong Kong and then looks forward to his Saturday runners.

Good week

Monsieur Kodi wins under Oisin Orr

It was great that the horses performed so well down at Glorious Goodwood last week. It hasn’t been a particularly lucky track for me over the last few years, but The Platinum Queen was our only runner there last year and she won so it gave us confidence to take a few more down. They all ran well, with Monsieur Kodi winning the consolation race for the Stewards’ Cup the highlight. He showed good speed and has gone up 3lb, so we’ll take stock and come up with a plan for him. On Wednesday we also ran a nice horse at Pontefract in Ajwadi, who won his maiden for us. I love the horse, so was disappointed he got beat on his first two runs, but he enjoyed coming back to six and it worked. There are no plans for him at the moment, we’ll see what the handicapper does next Tuesday and work our way from there. Great shame

Great State winning at York

Great State, who won a Listed race at York for us in May and was progressive, has been sold to race in Hong Kong. It’s a little bit frustrating for me to lose a horse as good as him, but when you get offered good money like that from Hong Kong it is too good to refuse. I was hoping he’d fail the vet as they have very strict protocol in Hong Kong – both Mayson and Garswood failed the Hong Kong vets as two-year-olds and stayed with me, going on to win Group 1s as older horses – but he didn’t and he’s gone. He was a good, hardy horse and I felt he would progress, I felt he was a Group 2 horse and maybe even a Group 1 horse, but he’s a gelding, he’s never going to be covering mares, and when the offer comes you have to take it. Saturday runners

Midnight Mile

MIDNIGHT MILE – 3.00 Haydock

She goes in the Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster Stakes and it’s an extremely tough race, she’ll need to step up again. I’m a little bit surprised the handicapper left her official rating at 104 after her win at York, I thought it was a more commanding performance than that, so hopefully she can prove him wrong on Saturday as she does have a bit to find. It’s the ideal race for her a couple of weeks on from York, she’s in great form at home. WOOTTON’SUN – 2.45 Ascot (Reserve)

He’s now first reserve for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge and he has to go down as he’s in transit on Friday, and while I’m not wishing bad luck on anyone I’d love to see him run as he’s in great order and would have a good chance if he lines up. GOLDEN MOVE – 3.55 Ascot

He’s a lovely horse, a big horse, it’s taken time for it all to come together and for him to strengthen up, but he’s progressing now. I think Doncaster the other day will have done him the world of good, he was strongest at the finish and the handicapper was kind enough putting him up 5lb. Olivier Peslier won this race for us with Our Gabrial in 2014 so hopefully lightning can strike twice. He’s my best chance of the weekend, he’s a lovely horse. SHOWHOUND – 7.07 Ayr

He ran well first time as he was extremely green for one of mine. He hadn’t had anything wrong with him he just took time to come to himself. I own him myself, so we just ran him rather than take him up the grass and he ran accordingly, very green. He’s worked well since, he’s a half-brother to Great State and like him he’ll improve with racing. HAVANA RUM – 7.37 Ayr

He’s been disappointing, we felt he’d win two or three this year but we’re looking to find the key to him. We’ve changed something by putting a visor on him, but he worked well the other day and hopefully the headgear will make the difference. SLIPPIN JIMMY – 8.07 Ayr