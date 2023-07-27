Richard Fahey weekend runners for Ascot and York

Our in-form columnist Richard Fahey talks us through his Friday and Saturday runners at Ascot and York including an interesting duo in the Sky Bet Dash.

Friday York Runners ABSOLUTE DREAM – 5.00

He’s been a little bit disappointing but he’s dropping down a few pounds. He’d need to be at his very best to win this but you never know, he’s in good form at home. HARTSWOOD – 5.00

I thought he ran okay the other day at Beverley, better than where he finished. He’s coming back quick so we’re taking it on trust he’s okay, but compared to what he used to run in it’s low grade, so I’m hoping he runs a big race. NO NAY NICKI – 5.30

She’s been a bit frustrating as she’s quite a nice filly. On her second at the Ebor meeting last year she’d take the world of beating. She’s in great form at home and we’re very happy with her, so fingers crossed she can get her head in front.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

SAILTHISSHIPALONE – 6.05

I thought he ran okay the other day at Pontefract on his debut. That run should do him the world of good and this trip should suit him better. BATAL DANDY – 6.05

I imagine he’ll need the run. He’s quite a laidback character so I thought I’d send him down to York and it will do him the world of good. SIR MAXI – 6.40

He did well to win the other day at Pontefract. I’m hoping slower ground will help him cope with the sharper track at York, as he needed every yard of it at Pontefract. MIDNIGHT MILE – 7.15

She drops in class here as we aim to get her head in front. It’s a competitive enough race, but she’s in great order at home. It’s a big day for her. I think dropping back to 1m2f at York will suit her well and on her Musidora form at this track she’ll have a great chance.

Midnight Mile

SPIRIT DANCER – 7.50

It looks an ideal race for him. He ran really well in the John Smith’s Cup considering he started from a terrible draw, he’s coming back quick enough but he’s in good order and I’d love to see him win. STORM VENTURE – 8.20

He hasn’t shown anything at all this year, he needs to bounce back. Fingers crossed he does.

Saturday Ascot Runners PRETTY CRYSTAL – 1.50

She’s a filly we like a lot. I thought she ran better than her fifth in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, she just didn’t really get much cover and pricked her ears when she got to the front a little bit. I’m hoping she’s improving still, physically she looks well, she’s been working great. I’m delighted with her. RAMAZAN – 3.00

He’s an interesting one. Slower ground won’t bother him, his best run last year was probably on soft ground in Ireland. He’s a three-year-old taking on hardy handicappers, but he has a good each-way chance. KHUNAN – 5.25

He ran okay at Hamilton the other day, he just didn’t get home. A stiff five should suit him really well and he’s in great order.

Saturday York Runners INTERNATIONAL GIRL – 2.40

She’s working out of her skin. She needs a lifetime best but she could deliver it and I’m hoping for a big run, everything will suit her. BAREFOOT ANGEL – 2.40

We’ve had her wind done and are hoping that will make a difference. I sometimes find mine need a run or two after wind surgery but we’re hoping it comes to fruition and this looks a good spot for her.

GALWAY & GOODWOOD PREVIEW - Featuring Fran Berry, Frank Hickey and Patrick Mullins!

BLUE PRINCE – 4.00

He ran well the other day when second at Doncaster and the handicapper has given him a fair chance. We’re happy with him, I’d say he has a favourite’s chance. DYED IN THE WOOL 5.45

He was disappointing the other day, he’s quite fat at the moment as he has missed a little bit. I’d imagine he’d probably need the run so we’ll see what happens. CRAVEN – 5.45

He did well to win the other day at Leicester. He’s a character, he’s on and off the bridle, but I’m hoping the win the other day will boost his confidence. He ran well at York the time before so he has a chance. INDIAN FALCON – 5.45