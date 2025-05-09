Menu icon
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey Sunday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Sat May 10, 2025 · 3h ago

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners at Newcastle on Sunday.

Leicester Saturday

20:30 Life On The Rocks

He keeps being placed without winning but is doing nothing wrong. The horse that beat him at Chelmsford last time won again subsequently and we’re on the same mark. I’d love to see him get his head in front again.

Newcastle Sunday

17:45 Zip

He’s a superstar horse and a real favourite. I hope it’s a case of horses for courses as he has good form at Newcastle. He’ll try his best and we just hope everything drops right.

18:45 Strike Red

Another who has won over course-and-distance and he bounced back to form when second at Leicester last time. That was much more like it from him and this would be a great race to return to winning ways in.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

