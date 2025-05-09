Richard Fahey Sunday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Leicester Saturday 20:30 Life On The Rocks

He keeps being placed without winning but is doing nothing wrong. The horse that beat him at Chelmsford last time won again subsequently and we’re on the same mark. I’d love to see him get his head in front again.

He’s a superstar horse and a real favourite. I hope it’s a case of horses for courses as he has good form at Newcastle. He’ll try his best and we just hope everything drops right.

Another who has won over course-and-distance and he bounced back to form when second at Leicester last time. That was much more like it from him and this would be a great race to return to winning ways in.

