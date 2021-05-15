Richard Fahey column: Saturday team

12:30 Thirsk - No Nay Nicki

We like this filly a lot. El Hadeeyah is clearly going to take a bit of beating, having shown solid form and with two runs under her belt, but No Nay Nicki will definitely be winning races at some stage. She goes well. 14:10 Thirsk - Dubai Acclaim

He’s in great form. He ran well at Newcastle last time and I think he’ll handle the ground here so we’re hoping for the best. 15:15 Newmarket - Shark Two One

He was a bit disappointing at Doncaster on his reappearance, which we put down to the ground being quick enough for him. There’s a bit more juice in it at Newmarket which will help but he was a very good two-year-old and is carrying a big rating with him as a result. He’s vulnerable to horses with more scope for improvement at the moment but is very fit and well and if he doesn’t fire again I hope the handicapper might give him a chance later on. 1630 Thirsk - Absolute Dream

He’s limited but is capable in this grade and has a chance in what looks a typically open sprint handicap. 17:35 Doncaster - Bois De Norton

A disappointing horse. He's very in-an-out and works well at home – in fact he worked very well this week. I’ve just not found the key to him yet but we put cheekpieces on here and hope they help. He’s a horse who can gallop so I hope he runs well here – rather than think he will. 18:35 Doncaster - Abu Malek

He’s shown a bit at home and is a horse we like but he makes his debut in what looks a warm-enough novice. I hope he shows something we can build on. 18:35 Doncaster - Caprese Girl

I’d imagine it’s going to be the handicap route for her. She’s limited but if the handicapper gives her a chance then maybe she can do something later on in the season. 19:05 Doncaster - Mere Green

She’s fit and very well. The trip will suit and while this is competitive, and it should be for the prize-money, we’re hoping for a big run. 19:35 Doncaster - Double Dealing

Another warm contest but this horse goes there on a four-timer and clearly knows how to win, which is important. This is a very different test for him as he steps up to a mile but hopefully he can improve again. 20:05 Doncaster - Show Me Show Me

He’s dropped down to a decent mark now and won’t mind the soft ground at Doncaster. His run at Thirsk the other day should have pit him spot on and this is probably the worst race he’s run in for a long time. I’d really like him to show us something here. 20:35 Doncaster - Key Spirit