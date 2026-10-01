Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Check out our columnist's thoughts on his Saturday runners at Ascot, Newmarket, Redcar and Southwell.

Ascot 15:35 Golden Mind

The handicapper has started to give him a chance and he’s down to 95 now having been 103 during the summer but I don’t like the draw. I wouldn’t want to be in four if I could to choose. I’d love a bit of juice in the ground for him, but it doesn’t look as though we’re going to get that but he has run well on a quick surface and at Ascot as well so we’re happy to give it a shot. Newmarket 13:00 Claret And Blues

I didn’t think he’d get in so was shocked to see he would at declaration time so we’re giving it a go. He has a lot to find with some of these and is what he is but there’s prize-money down to tenth and it would be great to pick some of it up.

Redcar 13:42 Charted Course

A colt we really like. He ran well at Goodwood but is a big, thick-set type and we’ve just tweaked his palate as we think it will help him. He’s in great nick right now, has the form to go very close in this and I’d expect him to do just that. 16:35 Up The Jazz

He’s rated 68 and at the start of the week I didn’t think he’d get in this either but he has – he’s qualified to run in it and it’s a £45,000 pot so we have to give it a go. He’s probably as high as he wants to be in the handicap and will need a personal best to win it though. Southwell 19:30 Horace Wallace

He’s a horse I’ve liked from day one but he was frying my head earlier in the season, I just couldn’t work him out. We’ve put a visor on and he’s won his last two and is perfectly capable of completing a hat-trick having gone up two pounds for his Wolverhampton success. I just don’t still entirely trust him to deliver again, but I’m probably being unfair, and he is definitely still well handicapped on what we see at home. 20:00 South Parade