Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnists with a horse-by-horse guide to his Saturday runners at Ayr, Newmarket, Chester and Newcastle.

Ayr 13:20 Naepoint

The owner has had to be patient with him, and I’d love to see the horse run a big race. To be fair he’s back in great form at home and he shaped OK on his first run of the season at Wolverhampton last time. He was entitled to come on plenty for that and looks to have done so. 13:20 Rainbow Nebula

He’s been waiting for softer ground all season and got it at Goodwood last time and duly ran very well. This is competitive but he’s on a decent mark and should go well. 13:55 Ecureuil Secret

I’m just a fraction worried he’s going to need it after a year off. It’s great to have him back and he’s going OK at home but I’m just worried this is two weeks’ too soon for him but I hope I’m wrong.

14:30 Musical Touch

This is a lottery race. I hope we’re drawn in the right place but you never know. He ran OK at Thirsk last time but is probably as high in the handicap as we wants to be. He needs to step up to win a Silver Cup. 15:05 Ruby Moon

She found it all happening too quickly in the Sky Bet Lowther. That can happen at York, they took her out of her comfort zone early ands he could never get into the race. This is a drop in grade and she’d have a big chance on her Duchess of Cambridge run. 16:50 Cotai Belle

She’s been running well all season without winning and I’d love to see her get her head in front but she was third from this mark at Thirsk last time and we had no excuses.

Newmarket 13:50 Ice Sovereigns

She’s having her first run for us. She was clearly a good two-year-old who has had one or two issues this year. She’s been going well since she came here but we’re on a learning curve with her and will find out plenty on Saturday. 14:25 Golden Strike

I think he’s going to run well. He’s in good form right now and this track will really suit him. He’s back only a pound above his last winning mark too. Chester 14:35 Navy Light

He’s a horse who will come good at some stage. He’s had a few niggly problems but is ready to return and is one I have plenty of time for. He’s been around here before, will like the ground and should give a good account. 15:46 Havana Rum

He is what he is but he’s becoming well handicapped, will appreciate going back to six furlongs and handles soft ground well. 15:46 Watchdog

He’s having a great season and is a horse who knows how to win. He likes to go forward in his races and we’ll have a go at doing that from stall eight and see what happens. 16:52 First Time

He got back on track at York last time, running very well. He can just be a little lazy so I’m putting a visor on him to try and see if that helps. We’ve a good draw in one and it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him go very close.

Newcastle 18:30 Bonnie's Boy

He ran very well at York last time and takes a drop down in grade on Saturday. He’s a course-and-distance winner and has a lot going for him on Saturday. 19:00 Masai Angel