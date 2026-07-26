Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist on his weekend runners from Hamilton Park to the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Saturday Goodwood 16:10 Proud Nation

He’s probably drawn a little wider than I’d like but he comes here in great form. I thought it was a really solid run at Newmarket last time. He’s only a pound higher and is entitled to run very well. 16:45 Charted Course

James Doyle has chosen to ride Market Leader for Karl Burke which is probably a tip in itself but we really like this colt. He’s a lovely two-year-old and we’ve been looking forward to stepping him up seven furlongs and get the chance to do that on Saturday. I’m looking forward to seeing him run. Thirsk 13:38 Bacha

This is a horse we do like but he ran no race at Newcastle on debut and I can't offer any reason why. Maybe he was just very fresh on his first day at school and I hope he runs like he works at Thirsk. 13:38 Unbeatable Fame

He doesn't show a great deal at home and ran like that on his debut at Beverley. He's probably one for handicaps but we'll see if he improves with experience. 15:47 Our Havana

He was really disappointing at York last time, he just never got going at any stage. He's better than that and I've putt cheekpieces on him on Saturday to try and wake him again. I hope they work. Doncaster 16:15 First Time

I was pleased with him here last time when he was drawn one and stuck out on a limb through the race. He’s a horse who will definitely be winning races and it would be great if it started with this one. 18:00 Ay Gee Ell

The handicapper hit him hard for winning on the all-weather but after six or seven runs he’s started to give him a chance. He’s down another three pounds and I’d like to see something more from him now. Hamilton 19:00 Wootton's Gal

It’s her handicap debut and I don’t think the handicapper has been too harsh with a mark of 65. We’re stepping her up in trip which should suit and I’d like to see her run well. 20:30 Mwafaq