Our star columnist Richard Fahey
Our star columnist Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Horse Racing
Thu July 02, 2026 · 2h ago

Our columnist looks ahead to his Saturday team including a horse he expects to go very well at Newmarket.

BEVERLEY

14:17 Desert Move

He was disappointing on debut and we have popped him in the sales next week but he’s not a dud at home and we’ll see how he shapes on Saturday.

14:17 Waiting For Archie

He’s probably one for nurseries after this. He’s had two runs in maidens and not shown a great deal but we’ll keep trying.

LEICESTER

17:05 Aurelune

An extremely well bred filly who hasn’t lived up the pedigree yet. You’d imagine she’ll win a race somewhere down the line and the drop in trip will help on Saturday.

17:35 Great Success

He’s been a bit disappointing and needs to step up on how he’s been running but this is his level and I do think a stiff six furlongs will really suit him.

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NEWMARKET

15:50 Emperor's Son

He came here with a huge reputation as a two-year-old and it just hasn’t worked out for him. He did win at Hamilton last time which will have done his confidence the world of good and while he needs to step up at Newmarket, he’s perfectly capable of doing so.

17:00 Proud Nation

This is a horse I really like and I’ll be disappointed it he doesn’t run a big race. He was very unlucky at Chester last time, missed the break, got shuffled back and never got a real shot at it. He’s probably my best chance on Saturday.

NOTTINGHAM

19:00 Eartha

She was semi-retired and hasn’t been breaking any records in her work at home but I hope she’s just gone a bit old school on the gallops and if the racecourse wakes her up, she’s capable of winning something like this.

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