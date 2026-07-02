Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist looks ahead to his Saturday team including a horse he expects to go very well at Newmarket.

BEVERLEY 14:17 Desert Move

He was disappointing on debut and we have popped him in the sales next week but he’s not a dud at home and we’ll see how he shapes on Saturday. 14:17 Waiting For Archie

He’s probably one for nurseries after this. He’s had two runs in maidens and not shown a great deal but we’ll keep trying.

LEICESTER 17:05 Aurelune

An extremely well bred filly who hasn’t lived up the pedigree yet. You’d imagine she’ll win a race somewhere down the line and the drop in trip will help on Saturday. 17:35 Great Success

He’s been a bit disappointing and needs to step up on how he’s been running but this is his level and I do think a stiff six furlongs will really suit him.

NEWMARKET 15:50 Emperor's Son

He came here with a huge reputation as a two-year-old and it just hasn’t worked out for him. He did win at Hamilton last time which will have done his confidence the world of good and while he needs to step up at Newmarket, he’s perfectly capable of doing so. 17:00 Proud Nation

This is a horse I really like and I’ll be disappointed it he doesn’t run a big race. He was very unlucky at Chester last time, missed the break, got shuffled back and never got a real shot at it. He’s probably my best chance on Saturday.

NOTTINGHAM 19:00 Eartha