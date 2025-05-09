Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Saturday and Sunday.
Haydock
15:20 Ziggy's Condor
I think seven furlongs at Haydock will be ideal for him. He’s been running OK since winning at Southwell in February and is down a pound from last run at Leicester. He should go well.
Nottingham
15:40 Epicurian Lad
He’s hopefully running himself into form and shaped OK at Ripon last time. He does have a chance in this for all there are plenty of in-form horses in there.
16:15 South Parade
She was entitled to need her last run at Beverley where she just got tired in the last 100 yards. She’s up three pounds to 78, whether she’s up to winning from that mark we’ll see but she goes there in great form. We’re very happy with her.
Leicester
19:00 Outrun The Storm
He ran OK at Catterick the other day and has gone well at this track before. He’s getting himself well handicapped but is a hard horse to predict as he’s quite keen at home. The lads that ride him are happy with him though.
20:30 Life On The Rocks
He keeps being placed without winning but is doing nothing wrong. The horse that beat him at Chelmsford last time won again subsequently and we’re on the same mark. I’d love to see him get his head in front again.
Newcastle Sunday
17:45 Zip
He’s a superstar horse and a real favourite. I hope it’s a case of horses for courses as he has good form at Newcastle. He’ll try his best and we just hope everything drops right.
18:45 Strike Red
Another who has won over course-and-distance and he bounced back to form when second at Leicester last time. That was much more like it from him and this would be a great race to return to winning ways in.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org