Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Saturday and Sunday.

Haydock 15:20 Ziggy's Condor

I think seven furlongs at Haydock will be ideal for him. He’s been running OK since winning at Southwell in February and is down a pound from last run at Leicester. He should go well. Nottingham 15:40 Epicurian Lad

He’s hopefully running himself into form and shaped OK at Ripon last time. He does have a chance in this for all there are plenty of in-form horses in there. 16:15 South Parade

She was entitled to need her last run at Beverley where she just got tired in the last 100 yards. She’s up three pounds to 78, whether she’s up to winning from that mark we’ll see but she goes there in great form. We’re very happy with her.

Leicester 19:00 Outrun The Storm

He ran OK at Catterick the other day and has gone well at this track before. He’s getting himself well handicapped but is a hard horse to predict as he’s quite keen at home. The lads that ride him are happy with him though. 20:30 Life On The Rocks

He keeps being placed without winning but is doing nothing wrong. The horse that beat him at Chelmsford last time won again subsequently and we’re on the same mark. I’d love to see him get his head in front again. Newcastle Sunday 17:45 Zip

He’s a superstar horse and a real favourite. I hope it’s a case of horses for courses as he has good form at Newcastle. He’ll try his best and we just hope everything drops right. 18:45 Strike Red