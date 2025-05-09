Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Fri May 09, 2025 · 28 min ago

Our columnist with a horse-by-horse guide to his runners on Saturday and Sunday.

Haydock

15:20 Ziggy's Condor

I think seven furlongs at Haydock will be ideal for him. He’s been running OK since winning at Southwell in February and is down a pound from last run at Leicester. He should go well.

Nottingham

15:40 Epicurian Lad

He’s hopefully running himself into form and shaped OK at Ripon last time. He does have a chance in this for all there are plenty of in-form horses in there.

16:15 South Parade

She was entitled to need her last run at Beverley where she just got tired in the last 100 yards. She’s up three pounds to 78, whether she’s up to winning from that mark we’ll see but she goes there in great form. We’re very happy with her.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/ascot/handicap-flat-class-2-7f/35546532?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING

Leicester

19:00 Outrun The Storm

He ran OK at Catterick the other day and has gone well at this track before. He’s getting himself well handicapped but is a hard horse to predict as he’s quite keen at home. The lads that ride him are happy with him though.

20:30 Life On The Rocks

He keeps being placed without winning but is doing nothing wrong. The horse that beat him at Chelmsford last time won again subsequently and we’re on the same mark. I’d love to see him get his head in front again.

Newcastle Sunday

17:45 Zip

He’s a superstar horse and a real favourite. I hope it’s a case of horses for courses as he has good form at Newcastle. He’ll try his best and we just hope everything drops right.

18:45 Strike Red

Another who has won over course-and-distance and he bounced back to form when second at Leicester last time. That was much more like it from him and this would be a great race to return to winning ways in.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING