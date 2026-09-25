Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Horse-by-horse guide to his team

Check out our columnist's horse-by-horse guide to his Saturday team.
Newmarket Friday
14:25 Ruby Moon
We’re coming back very quickly with her from Ayr last week and I hate doing that but she seems in good form. In my heart of hearts if you asked me what this filly wants its seven furlongs on good ground which is exactly what she’ll get this afternoon. She ran well in Scotland and I just hope she’s able to show her best today too.
Saturday
Ripon
13:44 Scenic Route
We ran him over seven furlongs at York last time because he was in the Goffs Million this weekend and we wanted to see if he stayed – and he patently didn’t. So we’re back to six on Saturday and he’s a colt who could even drop to five at some stage, he has plenty of pace.
If he handles the track, I’d expect him to run very well, he’s one we do really like.
15:28 Kind Touch
I’m not mad about the draw in one, I wouldn’t ideally pick there, but it is what it is. It’s a £50,000 pot and we know he handles Ripon after finishing second here last time. He’s up three pounds but is another I expect to go very well.
Haydock
15:15 Storm Force
He’s progressing really well and is two from two on the all-weather this season. He’s a horse we really like and I think the handicapper has given him half a chance with a mark of 90. It’s all about the ground on Saturday and whether he handles it. If he does he'll give a really good account.
Southwell
16:45 Nushga
She goes well. We’ve had the opportunity to ger her on grass a couple of times so she’s fairly turned in on debut. She’s in one and again I wouldn’t pick to be there but she’ll be winning races and has done everything right going into her debut.
16:45 Picnic Princess
She looks like she needs nurseries. She hasn’t made much of an impact in her two races so far and there’s no obvious reason why she’s going to find loads of improvement this time but we'll see and she’ll qualify for handicaps afterwards.
20:30 Lunar Melody
I do like this filly a lot. She goes very well at home and always has but that hasn’t always been reflected on the track. I thought she’d win at Goodwood last time but she was extremely disappointing but she’s had a little wind operation since. If that enables her to show on the track what we see at home then she’ll make a very bold bid from a mark of 75.
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