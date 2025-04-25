Richard Fahey Saturday runners: Guide to his team

Runners at four meetings for our columnist on Saturday. Check out his thoughts.
Leicester
13:35 Cotai Belle
She’s done her work very well here at home but has never been away on grass because we haven’t had the opportunity to do so. That’s the concern but she’s a filly who will be winning races this year. She goes well.
14:05 Strike Red
He came back from a break to finish sixth at Southwell last time. It was a decent run, but he’ll need to come forward from it to be competitive in this.
16:20 Havana Rum
Didn’t show much on his return at Beverley the other day and needs a big step up from that on Saturday.
16:20 Ziggy's Condor
He arrives here in decent form, and I thought he had a chance. Billy Garrity got off him to ride Sondad for Mick Easterby which surprised me a little as I think our fellow can go well. He’s in great order.
Haydock
14:40 Ramazan
He wasn’t at his best on his return at Musselburgh and this is a better race. He’s run well at the track before which is a plus but needs to be at this best in against some of these.
15:50 Ziggy's Queen
She disappointed me at Musselburgh last time but that was her first run after a wind operation, and I said on the day it can take a run or two for them to regain their confidence after that. She’s very fit and very well and we’re pleased with her again going into this.
17:25 Urban Sky
A horse we liked last year, and he won debut at Hamilton but disappointed a little in two starts afterwards. He’s better than those runs would suggest and is going well again. It would be good to see him get back on track.
Ripon
16:00 Valor Spirit
He has the benefit of experience having finished third on debut at Leicester but Clear Force is going to be very hard to beat in this and I’d be pleased if we were placed.
18:05 Vintage Clarets
He hasn’t beaten a horse in his two runs at Southwell and Musselburgh this season. We just hope he runs himself into form at some stage.
19:05 Sundiata Keita
He’s very fit and very well but mine are just needing the odd run here and there this spring. I’ve been kind on them this year because the weather has been so cold.
He’s done plenty and has been gelded since he last ran. I think he’ll do OK in handicaps and he’s in great form, so I’d be hoping he’ll go well.
Doncaster
17:50 She's Got Spirit
She’s a filly with one eye who I always felt would be OK in time. She probably needs to go down the handicap route and this looks a warm enough maiden on paper but she’s ready to start out again.
18:25 Flying Fletcher
Track and trip are spot on for him and he’s in great form. If they go a gallop he’ll run well – the stronger the pace the bigger his chance. I’m pleased with him right now.
