Our columnist goes through his team of runners for Saturday's meetings at York, Chester and Haydock.

York Runners 13:35 Maywake

He was a little disappointing when third at Musselburgh last time. He just didn’t bounce out of the stalls, got further back than ideal and then struggled to get into it. We’ve put cheekpieces on here to see if they make him concentrate as he could go well but stall 12 doesn’t help. We’ll see what happens. 13:35 Sir Maxi

He’s a horse who probably needs a couple of runs to get himself spot on and he he’s had those now. He’s in great order and well enough handicapped off 67. He has a bit to find on form in a race as competitive as this, but we’re pleased with him – the issue again the draw. 16 makes it difficult for Cam Hardie. 14:10 Native American

A son of Sioux Nation who goes OK, we’re pleased with him and he’s quite a nice horse. This run will do him the world of good and he’ll improve a chunk for it. He’s a colt who will definitely win his maiden, whether it’s this one first-time-up I don’t know. 14:10 Salamanca Lad

A nice colt who probably needs to go down the handicapping route. He’s ready to start though and I’m delighted to get him out here, it’s a great place to get him going.

15:50 Craven

He was extremely disappointing at the back end of his two-year-old career. He ran really well at this track on debut but didn’t go on. We’ve put a visor on him on Saturday to try and wake him up because he has ability – and might just need the headgear to help him. 15:50 River Usk

He’s improving the whole time and won really well at Beverley on his latest start but has gone up seven pounds off the back of it. Clearly, he needs to step up again but seven is a good draw and he’s a horse at the top of his game right now. 16:25 Reidh

This is a horse we like. He was a breeze-up buy last year and has a tendency to be just a little keen. This is his first handicap and I’m hoping they’ll go a good gallop to give Cam a chance to get him settled. He’s very fit and very well. It will be interesting to see how he goes.

Chester Runners 14:20 Kintaro

He had just the one run at two when finishing fourth at York in October and has done very well over the winter. He’s quite a laidback horse at home so you’d imagine this run won’t be lost on him, but he has ability. 17:45 Knight Of Honour

He’s probably as high as he needs to be in the handicap at the moment. He ran alright at Thirsk a couple of starts ago but might need to come down a few pounds to stay competitive.

Haydock Runners 14:25 Gincident

He’s progressing all the time and I’m very pleased with him right now. He’s a horse who knows how to win which is always a big advantage in any race. He was good at Musselburgh last time and while he’s up seven and needs to find more, he’s going very well at home. Stall two is a good draw so fingers crossed. It’s a valuable pot. 15:00 The Ridler

He progressed with racing for much of last season and we ran him over seven furlongs in the Greenham on his reappearance. It was clear that day he needs to come back in trip but the problem is this is an absolutely red-hot renewal of the Sandy Lane. My fellow is a Royal Ascot winner but is going to have to be right on his A-Game to be competitive in this, although I am much happier with him going to Haydock than I was before Newbury. I hope they got flat out up front as my colt should be finishing. 16:10 Indian Falcon