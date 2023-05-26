Our columnist goes through his team of runners for Saturday's meetings at York, Chester and Haydock.
He was a little disappointing when third at Musselburgh last time. He just didn’t bounce out of the stalls, got further back than ideal and then struggled to get into it. We’ve put cheekpieces on here to see if they make him concentrate as he could go well but stall 12 doesn’t help. We’ll see what happens.
He’s a horse who probably needs a couple of runs to get himself spot on and he he’s had those now. He’s in great order and well enough handicapped off 67. He has a bit to find on form in a race as competitive as this, but we’re pleased with him – the issue again the draw. 16 makes it difficult for Cam Hardie.
A son of Sioux Nation who goes OK, we’re pleased with him and he’s quite a nice horse. This run will do him the world of good and he’ll improve a chunk for it. He’s a colt who will definitely win his maiden, whether it’s this one first-time-up I don’t know.
A nice colt who probably needs to go down the handicapping route. He’s ready to start though and I’m delighted to get him out here, it’s a great place to get him going.
He was extremely disappointing at the back end of his two-year-old career. He ran really well at this track on debut but didn’t go on. We’ve put a visor on him on Saturday to try and wake him up because he has ability – and might just need the headgear to help him.
He’s improving the whole time and won really well at Beverley on his latest start but has gone up seven pounds off the back of it. Clearly, he needs to step up again but seven is a good draw and he’s a horse at the top of his game right now.
This is a horse we like. He was a breeze-up buy last year and has a tendency to be just a little keen. This is his first handicap and I’m hoping they’ll go a good gallop to give Cam a chance to get him settled. He’s very fit and very well. It will be interesting to see how he goes.
He had just the one run at two when finishing fourth at York in October and has done very well over the winter. He’s quite a laidback horse at home so you’d imagine this run won’t be lost on him, but he has ability.
He’s probably as high as he needs to be in the handicap at the moment. He ran alright at Thirsk a couple of starts ago but might need to come down a few pounds to stay competitive.
He’s progressing all the time and I’m very pleased with him right now. He’s a horse who knows how to win which is always a big advantage in any race. He was good at Musselburgh last time and while he’s up seven and needs to find more, he’s going very well at home. Stall two is a good draw so fingers crossed. It’s a valuable pot.
He progressed with racing for much of last season and we ran him over seven furlongs in the Greenham on his reappearance. It was clear that day he needs to come back in trip but the problem is this is an absolutely red-hot renewal of the Sandy Lane.
My fellow is a Royal Ascot winner but is going to have to be right on his A-Game to be competitive in this, although I am much happier with him going to Haydock than I was before Newbury. I hope they got flat out up front as my colt should be finishing.
He made a winning reappearance at Pontefract and did well to do so. He’ll encounter very different ground on Saturday and has a big weight but we’re claiming three pounds off with Callum Hutchinson. It would be great to see him build on that first run back.