Royal Ascot preview: Richard Fahey column

Perfect - a Royal Ascot winner!

It was fantastic to land the Norfolk Stakes with PERFECT POWER on Thursday - a good race for me to watch as we had three runners in it with two involved in the finish.

I thought we’d got beat, but I’m just delighted for the whole team at Musley Bank, it’s a great result for us all and I’m delighted for Sheikh Rashid, he’s supported us the last two or three years now and to get him a Royal Ascot winner is fantastic, he’s a real nice man.

He was slowly away at Newcastle and got beat because of it, so it was a good decision to go to Hamilton a week ago.

I always think it’s tough for a once-raced two-year-old, it takes a good one to do it so it probably helped us today.

