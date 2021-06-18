Royal Ascot preview: Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey had a Royal Ascot winner with Perfect Power on Thursday - check out his thoughts on his Friday team including Fev Rover.
It was fantastic to land the Norfolk Stakes with PERFECT POWER on Thursday - a good race for me to watch as we had three runners in it with two involved in the finish.
I thought we’d got beat, but I’m just delighted for the whole team at Musley Bank, it’s a great result for us all and I’m delighted for Sheikh Rashid, he’s supported us the last two or three years now and to get him a Royal Ascot winner is fantastic, he’s a real nice man.
He was slowly away at Newcastle and got beat because of it, so it was a good decision to go to Hamilton a week ago.
I always think it’s tough for a once-raced two-year-old, it takes a good one to do it so it probably helped us today.
She came back from her run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas a little light but just over the last week we’ve been very, very happy with her. She’s a filly who has always been a solid worker and she’s in a good place again now.
I’d draw a line through her run at the Curragh where nothing went right for her and she’d previously run really well to be third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket. She’s drawn out on a limb a little but I don’t think that will bother her too much.
She’s never been around a bend before so you are a little worried about that but we’ll see. She's a talented filly who I hope can outrun her odds.
He’s got to step up on what he’s done before and I’m just a little worried he’ll be short of pace for this test. Hopefully he’ll prove me wrong and run well.