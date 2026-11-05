Richard Fahey goes through his Saturday runners at Doncaster and Southwell.

Mussab a case of what might have been at the Breeders’ Cup I was delighted with his run. I just felt he was a Breeders’ Cup horse if that makes sense, in fact I was a little bit disappointed he didn’t travel better early on, that probably cost him. I thought it would suit him around there and he ran a good solid race. He came home very well and he’s a good little horse, the owner was happy, everyone happy, but I just wonder what might have been. He’s a very promising sprinter for next year. Whether he’d stretch out beyond six furlongs I’d doubt it. He’s a natural sprinter and though he didn’t look it breaking from the stalls at Keeneland, where he just missed a beat, he’s usually great out of the gates.

Mussab

SATURDAY RUNNERS GOLDEN STRIKE – 12:25 Doncaster

He’s in great form. I took him to the sales and we wouldn’t have got £25,000 which fascinates me, he’s a good hardy horse. A straight seven furlongs on that ground will suit him well. The harder they go the better his chance. He’s a good honest horse. PETE’S ANGEL – 13:35 Doncaster

He’s been disappointing because we do like the horse. There’s loads of chances in it, it’s highly competitive, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he outran his odds. STRIKE RED – 15:55 Doncaster

He’s had a great season and he’s in good form. Is he high enough in the weights? I don’t know, he’s getting a little bit older, but we’re very happy with him at home. He’ll arrive there like a hairy teddy bear, but that’s him, he always gets his coat very quick. He’s the first to get it and last to lose it, but he’s in good form so fingers crossed. RAINBOW MAGIC – 15:50 Southwell

She’s quite a nice filly. Whether she’s tuned into winning first time I’d be surprised, but she will win races. If the penny drops she could run well. MASAI ANGEL – 16:25 Southwell