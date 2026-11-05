Richard Fahey goes through his Saturday runners at Doncaster and Southwell.
Mussab a case of what might have been at the Breeders’ Cup
I was delighted with his run. I just felt he was a Breeders’ Cup horse if that makes sense, in fact I was a little bit disappointed he didn’t travel better early on, that probably cost him.
I thought it would suit him around there and he ran a good solid race. He came home very well and he’s a good little horse, the owner was happy, everyone happy, but I just wonder what might have been.
He’s a very promising sprinter for next year. Whether he’d stretch out beyond six furlongs I’d doubt it.
He’s a natural sprinter and though he didn’t look it breaking from the stalls at Keeneland, where he just missed a beat, he’s usually great out of the gates.
SATURDAY RUNNERS
GOLDEN STRIKE – 12:25 Doncaster
He’s in great form. I took him to the sales and we wouldn’t have got £25,000 which fascinates me, he’s a good hardy horse. A straight seven furlongs on that ground will suit him well. The harder they go the better his chance. He’s a good honest horse.
PETE’S ANGEL – 13:35 Doncaster
He’s been disappointing because we do like the horse. There’s loads of chances in it, it’s highly competitive, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he outran his odds.
STRIKE RED – 15:55 Doncaster
He’s had a great season and he’s in good form. Is he high enough in the weights? I don’t know, he’s getting a little bit older, but we’re very happy with him at home. He’ll arrive there like a hairy teddy bear, but that’s him, he always gets his coat very quick. He’s the first to get it and last to lose it, but he’s in good form so fingers crossed.
RAINBOW MAGIC – 15:50 Southwell
She’s quite a nice filly. Whether she’s tuned into winning first time I’d be surprised, but she will win races. If the penny drops she could run well.
MASAI ANGEL – 16:25 Southwell
He has been a pain in the backside. He has never forgotten his breeze but he ran well the other day and the harder they go the better he will be. It wouldn’t be a shock if he did win races because his rating is extremely low. He’s a hard horse to train. We can’t canter him at home because all he wants to do is bolt. But when he gets to the races he’s getting better and he ran well the other day. He has a good chance if he does things right.
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