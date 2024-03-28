Richard Fahey on Spirit Dancer in Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan

SPIRIT DANCER – 4.00 Meydan (Saturday)

Spirit Dancer is our big hope in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday and he’s in great form.

He’s been lucky because he’s been out in Dubai since the Jebel Hatta in January, going over to Riyadh and back from here when he won the Howden Neom Turf Cup, so there’s no need to worry about acclimatisation.

He’s had a fantastic prep and he’s a lot more forward in himself in his demeanour compared to when he was last in England. Everything has gone well, we’ve had no issues. He took the Saudi race very well, he’s had a gallop since and the lads are very pleased with him.

It’s a step up in trip and a step up in class, but he’s won over the extended mile and a quarter twice and the best part of his races have been the last bit, he’s been finishing off really well.

You’d imagine the trip won’t be a problem, but the step up in class might be. It is probably the most competitive race I have been involved in since I’ve been training on ratings.

I was always confident he would go very well in the Bahrain race, the Group 2 International Trophy he won back in November, but that was a competitive race in itself and he did it very nicely.