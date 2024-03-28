Richard Fahey on Spirit Dancer in Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan and weekend runners

Our star Flat columnist Richard Fahey is back to discuss Spirit Dancer's Meydan chance and go through his domestic runners on Friday and Saturday.

SPIRIT DANCER – 4.00 Meydan (Saturday)

Spirit Dancer is our big hope in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan on Saturday and he’s in great form. He’s been lucky because he’s been out in Dubai since the Jebel Hatta in January, going over to Riyadh and back from here when he won the Howden Neom Turf Cup, so there’s no need to worry about acclimatisation. He’s had a fantastic prep and he’s a lot more forward in himself in his demeanour compared to when he was last in England. Everything has gone well, we’ve had no issues. He took the Saudi race very well, he’s had a gallop since and the lads are very pleased with him. It’s a step up in trip and a step up in class, but he’s won over the extended mile and a quarter twice and the best part of his races have been the last bit, he’s been finishing off really well. You’d imagine the trip won’t be a problem, but the step up in class might be. It is probably the most competitive race I have been involved in since I’ve been training on ratings. I was always confident he would go very well in the Bahrain race, the Group 2 International Trophy he won back in November, but that was a competitive race in itself and he did it very nicely.

Spirit Dancer wins in Bahrain

I can draw a line through the Jebel Hatta, where he was fourth, as he’d had a break and I was very keen to get him into Dubai to acclimatise him for both the Saudi race and this race. It’s been a fact finding mission all along and what he’s done has proven it has been the right decision for him. It will be interesting, but if he doesn’t win it doesn’t mean the project has failed. I’m hoping he’s at his peak and a few of his rivals, on their first runs of the year, might not run to their ratings, in which scenario he’d have a nice each-way chance. There won’t be any excuses, but I hope for a bit of help and a bit of luck. He’s in tip-top shape. I think after the race he’ll have a good holiday when he comes back, he’s earned it. With him being a gelding we don’t really have to prove anything at home, so I imagine he’ll have some time off and come back out to the Middle East at the backend of the year again. Plans can change, but that’s what I’m thinking at the moment. But let’s just enjoy the Sheema Classic first. It’s an exceptional race and it’s great to be involved in it.

Good Friday Runners FURZIG – 1.30 Lingfield

He ran okay the other day, he’s not drawn where I’d like him but he’s been running well. I’m a bit surprised he’s as big as he is in the betting as if they went a gallop he’ll go well, he just got a bit bogged down in the heavy ground last time. GINCIDENT – 2.40 Lingfield

He’s just running himself back into form. He ran well at Southwell last time out when beaten a neck and he has a chance if he can replicate that form. He’s got a good draw.

ROUSING ENCORE – 3.50 Lingfield

He got very upset in the stalls at Wolverhampton last time so you can draw a line through that. He’s a little bit in and out, but he’s got good form at the track and a decent draw, I wouldn’t say he’s a 25/1 shot given he had an excuse the other day. MASTER ZOFFANY – 4.40 Newcastle

He won well at Newcastle four starts ago and this is a strange sort of race with the 113-rated horse in there, there looks to be plenty of depth to it, though. If they go a good gallop I can see him running on well and if he could be placed I’d be delighted.

Saturday Runners ZIP – 2.25 Musselburgh

He’ll love the ground. The more rain the better for him. He ran well at Doncaster last weekend and he has come out of the race fine so he’s ready to go again. VINTAGE CLARETS – 3.00 Musselburgh

He had a fantastic year last year with four wins to his name, but because of that he hasn’t got much left in hand with the handicapper, so he might just need to come down a bit to have a chance again. He’s fit and well and I’m pleased with him, but he’s got to be a 100-plus horse to win off his current mark and I’m not sure he is.

Vintage Clarets

REIDH – 5.20 Musselburgh

He has disappointed me as he goes really well at home and if you’d told me he’d be rated 68 I’d say you were nuts. But here we are. He’s working extremely well, but he always does. He won’t mind the ground, so it’s fingers crossed with him. SIR MAXI – 7.30 Wolverhampton