Our star columnist talks us through his runners across the country on Saturday, featuring his York team.

Ascot, Saturday VINTAGE CLARETS – 1.45

He’s in great form, he’s got to progress again. The draw looks okay and it’s just a case of whether he can step up again. The track gives us hope he can, he was third in the Coventry and any ease in the ground would help him. He’s right on his A-game. York, Saturday WHAT’S THE STORY – 2.00

We’ve only had him a very short time so if he does win we’d put it down to Keith Dalgleish. He’s settled in well, he seems fine and on his best form he looks well handicapped. He’s not getting any younger but he seems in good order so we’ll see. GREAT STATE – 2.35

I was genuinely disappointed with his run at Sandown last time when he was third, we fancied him and I think he had an off day. I’m hoping he can bounce back here. It’s a warm race so fingers crossed. SPIRIT DANCER – 3.10

He’s got a horror draw in 21 which is very frustrating, it’s not ideal I’m afraid, but with a bit of luck you never know. He loves York, he’s a better horse there than anywhere, but the draw is a blow. I remember Medicean getting beat from stall 21 and he was a Group 1 horse, so it’s made it tougher for him. He’s in great form and we’ve kept him for the race, but the draw is a huge blow. We’ll need a lot of luck from there. CLASSY CLARETS & SUE’S LITTLE ANGEL – 4.20

He’s been a bit disappointing so I’ve gelded him, I’ll be interested to see how he gets on. Sue’s Little Angel is probably the best handicapped of the pair, but she’s been disappointing too so I’ve put cheekpieces on her. Hopefully they will help her.