Richard Fahey on Saturday runners at Beverley and Chester

Richard Fahey looks ahead to the return of Uncle Don among his weekend team - get our columnist's thoughts on all the Saturday runners.
Glistening Nights – 1.30 Beverley
He ran very well again at Ayr, he did everything bar win really. This is a better race and he wouldn’t want too much rain though.
Supreme Dancer – 3.07 Beverley
He’s bred to be quite a sharp horse but, to be honest, he just lacks a bit of natural speed. He looked like winning the other day at Beverley, but whether he fully got home or not I’m not sure. We’ll have another go over seven furlongs and he should run well.
Emperor’s Son – 4.17 Beverley
He still shows enough at home but he’s got a bit of an attitude at the moment. He’s a very talented horse and has the ability to win off a mark of 70. We’re going to lead him down to the start and see if that helps.
Sailthisshipalone – 4.55 Beverley
This will be a step down in grade for him and a bit of rain wouldn’t bother him. He’s in good form this horse so fingers crossed he’ll run a big race.
Golden Mind – 3.15 Chester
Stall 13 is not where we’d want to be with him and I’m sure he’ll drift (in the betting) on the back of it. It's a shame as he’s in great form. He’s going to need a little bit of luck from there.
Bonnie’s Boy – 4.25 Chester
Any rain would help him and he’s in good form. He needs a bit of luck to get his head in front but he’s working well and we’re very happy with him. Stall five looks ideal to be honest.
Uncle Don – 5.00 Chester
He’s also got a decent draw in six but, to be honest, he might just need a run. He had a superficial cut which has taken a while to heal and he’s missed most of the season. He’s a horse I was looking forward to at the beginning of the year but he might just come on for the run.
Prince Of Pillo – 5.00 Chester
I thought this was the ideal race for him but from stall 15 he’ll need a lot of luck. Hopefully he might have just sharpened up a bit from his run in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon a couple of weeks ago.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.