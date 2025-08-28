Richard Fahey on Saturday runners at Beverley and Chester

Richard Fahey looks ahead to the return of Uncle Don among his weekend team - get our columnist's thoughts on all the Saturday runners.

Glistening Nights – 1.30 Beverley

He ran very well again at Ayr, he did everything bar win really. This is a better race and he wouldn’t want too much rain though. Supreme Dancer – 3.07 Beverley

He’s bred to be quite a sharp horse but, to be honest, he just lacks a bit of natural speed. He looked like winning the other day at Beverley, but whether he fully got home or not I’m not sure. We’ll have another go over seven furlongs and he should run well. Emperor’s Son – 4.17 Beverley

He still shows enough at home but he’s got a bit of an attitude at the moment. He’s a very talented horse and has the ability to win off a mark of 70. We’re going to lead him down to the start and see if that helps. Sailthisshipalone – 4.55 Beverley

This will be a step down in grade for him and a bit of rain wouldn’t bother him. He’s in good form this horse so fingers crossed he’ll run a big race.

Golden Mind – 3.15 Chester

Stall 13 is not where we’d want to be with him and I’m sure he’ll drift (in the betting) on the back of it. It's a shame as he’s in great form. He’s going to need a little bit of luck from there. Bonnie’s Boy – 4.25 Chester

Any rain would help him and he’s in good form. He needs a bit of luck to get his head in front but he’s working well and we’re very happy with him. Stall five looks ideal to be honest. Uncle Don – 5.00 Chester

He’s also got a decent draw in six but, to be honest, he might just need a run. He had a superficial cut which has taken a while to heal and he’s missed most of the season. He’s a horse I was looking forward to at the beginning of the year but he might just come on for the run. Prince Of Pillo – 5.00 Chester