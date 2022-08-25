Our columnist Richard Fahey discusses plans for The Platinum Queen, a Cambridgeshire hopeful and talks us through his Saturday runners.
THE PLATINUM QUEEN came out of the Nunthorpe really well and I was really happy with her. There were no excuses, I’m afraid, a better one beat us but it was a good solid run.
Plenty of people were negative about her which frustrated me, but she showed plenty of pace in a top race and justified the supplementary fee with a very good second place.
We’re going to look at the Flying Childers at Doncaster next for her. That is likely to be her next race and then we’ll think about making a plan after that with options in the Prix de l’Abbaye and the Breeders’ Cup up for discussion.
SPIRIT DANCER was another who ran a solid race at York and he just bumped into one in Phantom Flight who was a bit better handicapped.
He’s in the Cambridgeshire and I just think a bit slower ground and nine furlongs would be his ideal conditions if I had to pick them, so Newmarket is very much on the radar for him.
THE RIDLER was extremely disappointing in the Prix Morny and I couldn’t really put my finger on why. We’ve come home and had a look at him but he seems fine, so I just don’t know.
He’s cantering and he seems grand, but we’ll keep on looking to see if anything comes to light and plans for him are on the back burner at the moment.
He hasn’t got much in hand of the handicapper but you can never draw a line through him as he’s a tough, hardy horse.
We run Barbanera in the Beverley Bullet and she’s been a fraction disappointing. She ran a good race in the Fred Darling and I just wonder if the fast ground has been bothering her a bit. A bit of cut in the ground will suit her but whether she’s good enough to win, we’ll see.
A daughter of Iffraaj and quite a nice filly. I thought she ran a really good race first time up at Ayr, she travelled well and I thought she’d nearly win but there was a couple of Dubawi fillies up there. She was professional first time up which surprised but the run will still have done her the world of good. She’d have a good chance here.
River Usk probably needs to go the handicap route, he’s been a fraction disappointing and he’ll qualify for nurseries after this. That’s probably where he needs to be.
Indian Falcon is a newcomer and he’s probably the same, I’d be surprised if he can win a maiden. He seems to try hard at home and he’s by Mayson, so I always feel I’ve got a chance with one of his.
He’s always been a backward type of horse, but he’s very fit and very well and we’re happy with him. There are one or two rated higher than him in this maiden so he needs to up his game a little but he could do.
He’s a lowly-rated horse who ran a reasonable enough race at Ayr last time out. I’m hoping that will spur him on a little bit, it’s not a good race by any means so I’d like to see him run well.
