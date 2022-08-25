September targets for York duo

THE PLATINUM QUEEN came out of the Nunthorpe really well and I was really happy with her. There were no excuses, I’m afraid, a better one beat us but it was a good solid run.

Plenty of people were negative about her which frustrated me, but she showed plenty of pace in a top race and justified the supplementary fee with a very good second place.

We’re going to look at the Flying Childers at Doncaster next for her. That is likely to be her next race and then we’ll think about making a plan after that with options in the Prix de l’Abbaye and the Breeders’ Cup up for discussion.

SPIRIT DANCER was another who ran a solid race at York and he just bumped into one in Phantom Flight who was a bit better handicapped.

He’s in the Cambridgeshire and I just think a bit slower ground and nine furlongs would be his ideal conditions if I had to pick them, so Newmarket is very much on the radar for him.

THE RIDLER was extremely disappointing in the Prix Morny and I couldn’t really put my finger on why. We’ve come home and had a look at him but he seems fine, so I just don’t know.

He’s cantering and he seems grand, but we’ll keep on looking to see if anything comes to light and plans for him are on the back burner at the moment.