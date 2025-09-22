Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Our star columnist guides you through his runners

Richard Fahey on Powerful Glory return at Beverley

By Richard Fahey
Horse Racing
Mon September 22, 2025 · 3h ago

It’s great to have Powerful Glory back in action at Beverley on Tuesday.

He’s missed a chunk of the season and has had a wind operation since he last ran in the Sandy Lane at Haydock.

It can take a run or two for the benefits of those to really show and ideally I wouldn’t want the ground to be as soft as it is at the moment. But opportunities are limited right now and it looks a good race to bring him back in.

He handled testing conditions OK when winning the Mill Reef at Newbury last season and while this is his first run over five, I’m happy to bring him back at the trip at a track like this.

The idea is this is a prep-race for Ascot on Champions Day, that’s the plan if all goes well at Beverley so fingers crossed he can run a good, solid race and set up a potential trip there.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING