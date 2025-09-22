Richard Fahey on Powerful Glory return at Beverley

It’s great to have Powerful Glory back in action at Beverley on Tuesday.
He’s missed a chunk of the season and has had a wind operation since he last ran in the Sandy Lane at Haydock.
It can take a run or two for the benefits of those to really show and ideally I wouldn’t want the ground to be as soft as it is at the moment. But opportunities are limited right now and it looks a good race to bring him back in.
He handled testing conditions OK when winning the Mill Reef at Newbury last season and while this is his first run over five, I’m happy to bring him back at the trip at a track like this.
The idea is this is a prep-race for Ascot on Champions Day, that’s the plan if all goes well at Beverley so fingers crossed he can run a good, solid race and set up a potential trip there.
