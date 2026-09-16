Richard Fahey on his team for the Ayr Gold Cup Festival

Richard Fahey runs us through his team for the first two days of the Ayr Gold Cup Festival in Scotland.

Thursday ZARAK CROWN – 13:30

I was pleased enough with his first run. He’s a horse that will make into a nice staying horse next year, a mile and a quarter a mile and a half horse even. He’s come out of the race fine, he’s in good form, so fingers crossed he runs a decent race. MUDITA – 14:30

When we stepped her up in class at Beverley she struggled a bit, but she seems in great form at home and I’d like to see her run well. Back down in grade she has no weight and could go well. HAVE SECRET – 15:00

I thought he ran better the other day at York, it was a decent enough run. He’s drawn wider than I’d like but he’s in good order. He needs to be at his very best to win so we’ll see what happens. TARMONBARRY KID – 15:30

He’s a horse that needs to progress. He did well to win the other day at Beverley, again he’s drawn wider than I’d like but he is in good form and I think there is still plenty left in him. THEY ALL KNOW ME – 16:00

He ran well at Carlisle in second and it looked a good solid race. It will be interesting to see how he gets on. If he brings that form to the table he must have a chance.

Friday CRYSTAL QUEEN – 13:55

She has had some big asks, running in the Queen Mary and the Lowther, so this is a drop in grade into nursery company. She’s very fit and very well, so I’m looking forward to seeing her run. MUSSAB – 14:30

It was great to see him win the other day at Newcastle, a little confidence booster for him and he couldn’t have won any easier. He’s in great order, I just wouldn’t want it to get too soft for him. We’ll keep an eye on the ground as I’m sure he’s a real good-moving horse, so hopefully it dries back. He could run a big race. CATCHING THE MOON – 15:05

It’s been a tough year for her but she did win a Group 3 last year. I thought she ran okay at Pontefract the other day, I am a bit worried about the five and a half furlongs, but she is coming back to form. This seems to be her time of the year. I’m pleased with the draw and I’m happy with her so let’s see what happens, hopefully she runs a big race.

BRONZE CUP – 15:40 Will appear here after 12:00 Thursday

FLYING FLETCHER – 16:15

He’s been a little bit disappointing, to be honest. The handicapper has given him a chance but his last run disappointed me. On some of his best form from not along ago he’d have a chance and we’ve put the cheekpieces on him just to do something different. UP THE JAZZ – 16:45

I thought he ran well in second at Carlisle last time, he’s in great form, whether he’s good enough to win we shall see. It looks a good spot for him, again his draw could be better, but he’s in good order. MR MOONSHINE – 17:20