Richard Fahey on his Saturday runners at Haydock and Ripon

Our columnist Richard Fahey talks us through his team for Saturday at Haydock and Ripon.

DUBAI FIRST – 1.38 Haydock

A son of Wootton Bassett, he’s had a few little training problems but we’re pleased with him. I imagine he’ll be better for the run but it’ll be nice to get him started. It’s going to be extreme conditions with the heavy ground at Haydock and we would never gallop on it, so we’re taking it on trust he might cope with it. But he’s grand, his work has been okay and he’s ready to run. HAVANA RUM - 2.10 Haydock

He seemed to run alright when he was fourth at Catterick the other day, it looks like it has got him spot on so fingers crossed he runs a race. He doesn’t seem to mind the tough conditions. ZIP – 2.45 Haydock

Zip has been a wonderful old horse and he’s been running well. He’s taken a while to come down the handicap because he just keeps running okay. But he’s a course and distance winner who won’t mind the ground and he’s fit, so fingers crossed. TUSCAN POINT – 4.05 Ripon

A Blue Point two-year-old, we do like him, but we’re taking it on trust he’ll go on the ground. The juveniles have been needing the run at the moment, so we’ll see what happens. MONSIEUR KODI – 5.50 Ripon

He won first time out for us last year when I thought he’d need the run, but he was extremely well handicapped that day. Five furlongs on heavy ground won’t bother him and we’re happy with him, but I’m just a fraction worried he might just need it.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 5.50 Ripon

He ran ordinary down the field at Pontefract the other day, but he’s as high as he needs to be in the handicap after a fine season last year. I’d be a little surprised if he can win off this rating, but we’re taking 7lb off him to give him every chance. He’s had a run, so he shouldn’t need it. CLASSY CLARETS – 7.20 Ripon