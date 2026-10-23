Richard Fahey on his Saturday runners at Doncaster and Southwell plus Breeders' Cup

Mussab jets off for Breeders’ Cup

The horses are going well, we’ve had a run of seconds in the past week but we’ve some chances heading into Doncaster.

Mussab also leaves in the morning for the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland. He breezed this week and he came up really well, he didn’t do an awful lot as he’s as fit as a flea.

Normally I’d have thought he’d have a big chance but the Juvenile Turf Sprint does look quite a warm race this year.

It’s as warm as a Juvenile Sprint as I’ve seen, there’s plenty of strength in depth to it - including him.

I do think five-and-a-half furlongs round there, one turn, is tailormade for him.

It should really suit him. You think you’ve got one that ticks all the boxes but then you look at the opposition and there’s five or six in there that could win it.

It should be a great race, hopefully we get a rub of the green. It would be incredible to win a Breeders’ Cup. We’ve had a lot run well out there but to win one would be something else.