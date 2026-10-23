Richard Fahey on his Saturday runners at Doncaster and Southwell plus Breeders' Cup

Richard Fahey updates us on Breeders' Cup hopeful Mussab before talking us through his Saturday team at Doncaster and Southwell.
Mussab jets off for Breeders’ Cup
The horses are going well, we’ve had a run of seconds in the past week but we’ve some chances heading into Doncaster.
Mussab also leaves in the morning for the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland. He breezed this week and he came up really well, he didn’t do an awful lot as he’s as fit as a flea.
Normally I’d have thought he’d have a big chance but the Juvenile Turf Sprint does look quite a warm race this year.
It’s as warm as a Juvenile Sprint as I’ve seen, there’s plenty of strength in depth to it - including him.
I do think five-and-a-half furlongs round there, one turn, is tailormade for him.
It should really suit him. You think you’ve got one that ticks all the boxes but then you look at the opposition and there’s five or six in there that could win it.
It should be a great race, hopefully we get a rub of the green. It would be incredible to win a Breeders’ Cup. We’ve had a lot run well out there but to win one would be something else.
SATURDAY DONCASTER
CRYSTAL QUEEN – 14:05
I wasn’t so sure she liked the ground up at Ayr the other day but she ran really well in second and she is in great form. She’s in the sales next week so we’ve nothing to lose by running her, but I am a fraction worried about the ground. Hopefully she proves me wrong again.
HAVE SECRET – 15:55
He’s down a little bit in grade, he’s had some tough asks, but he’s in great form and he won’t mind the conditions. I’d like to see him run well.
COTAI BELLE – 16:30
She has been second four times this year and has just been creeping up. There is no reason why she should be any better and I think it will be tough for her, the handicapper probably needs to give her a chance as she has been a victim of her own consistency.
INVINCIBLE BOY – 17:05
He’s a horse I like and he’s been a fraction disappointing. I think this will suit him and I don’t think he will mind the ground. I just hope the race suits him as he should have an each-way chance.
SATURDAY SOUTHWELL
AL ARRAAB – 20:00
He ran a good solid race in second on debut at Haydock and the winner, Sharadd, looks pretty smart having come out again and won a novice at York. We were delighted with his run, he’s come from the breeze-ups and he was a little bit keen and buzzy but he’s settled right into a good rhythm now. We’ve given him plenty of time- and he’s working well, so fingers crossed he runs a big race.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.