Richard Fahey on Doncaster runners

Our columnist Richard Fahey looks ahead to his Doncaster runners this weekend, including a quality juvenile he's not lost faith in.

One for next year... On Monday we ran new recruit Ecureuil Secret at Deauville and he acquitted himself well in Listed company, finishing a close-up third after leading. It was pretty desperate ground, really heavy, and I'm not sure he'd want it that soft so we were pleased with the run. He's a big, scopey horse who probably just needs more time. So he's off on his holidays now and is one to look forward to next season.

Saturday, Doncaster 1.30 - Shadow Army

I can't pretend he's not been disappointing but he's been working well all year. I don't think he'll mind the slower ground at Doncaster and we're looking forward to seeing him run. He's quite a big price which surprised me a bit. We tried cheekpieces and then a visor at Ripon but we've gelded him now so hopefully that might just help him concentrate. It's not an issue at home but I suspect on the track he's been thinking he's there for a day out. I'm keeping the faith.

Shadow Army wins at York

2.05 - Vintage Clarets

He's Mr Reliable really and has his ideal conditions. He has gone up the weights again a little bit but everyone can see that he's fit and he's well, and backing up quickly is no issue for him. He's just ticked over nicely since Catterick last week. 3.15 - Have Secret

It's obviously very disappointing he hasn't won this year but he hasn't run a bad race all year. He was fifth at York the other day but came from an impossible position and still ran well in a good race. He's fit and well and will go on the ground. He's so consistent he hasn't had much help from the handicapper but he's down another 2lb and is just starting to look like having a proper chance again. Stall 15 of 17 is probably not where we'd want to be but we can't change that - he's actually been unfortunate with the draw most of the season.

5.00 - Zip

He's an eight-year-old and I had been a bit disappointed with his last two or three runs but the handicapper has given him a chance, he likes the track here and this is probably the worst race he'll have run in all season. And he didn't run too badly at Leicester the other week. 5.30 - Gincident