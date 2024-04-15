Richard Fahey Newmarket Craven meeting runners

Our columnist on his team for the opening two days of the Newmarket Craven Meeting.

Tuesday 13:50 Prince Of Pillo

When we got him at the back-end of last year he showed us nothing and then picked up an injury. However, this spring he’s been working really well and looks a different horse. He hasn’t shown anything on the racecourse since his two-year-old days but as a consequence has dropped down from 102 to 89. He goes to Newmarket fit and well and it’s a big day for him. I hope he runs like he’s been working. 17:15 Our Havana

This is a horse that flies at home – and I mean flies – but he’s been very disappointing on the track. He was beaten favourite in very deep ground at Haydock on his final start last year but never started at bigger 5/1 in any of his other races. We’re pleased with his work again this time around but he’s a big horse who has really matured well over the winter. I’m hoping to see big improvement on Tuesday.

Wednesday 13:50 Barefoot Angel

She only had two starts last season, at Newmarket in April and the Sky Bet Dash at York and had a few little problems. She’s over them now and is ticking over nicely at home. She’ back in a very competitive race but goes go there fit and well. 14:25 Native American

This is a horse we like an awful lot. The Feilden Stakes is always a good race and this renewal is no different. Physically, my colt has done extremely well over the winter and we’re really pleased with his work. On pedigree you wouldn’t necessarily think he’d want to go this far but he doesn’t look like a sprinter or gallop like one at home. He’s not 100% fit but is ready to return and this is a big day for him. We’ll find out where we’re going for the rest of the season after this. 15:35 Pretty Crystal