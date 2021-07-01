Richard Fahey column including Sunday runners at Musselburgh and Pontefract

Richard Fahey provides a horse-by-horse guide to his weekend team including Gabrial The One, among several who run on day one of the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

SUNDAY Pontefract 13:55 Ana Gold

She's quite a nice filly who goes OK. We’ve been pleased with her but I’m just a little worried whether she’ll be sharp enough for five furlongs on debut. She’s quite a forward-going sort so it’s nice to start out at the trip and if they went very quick up front it would suit as she should be coming home nicely. 15:00 Brian The Snail

He needs to bounce back as he’s been completely out of sorts. He’s extremely well handicapped which doesn’t mean he will suddenly regain the form but we live in hope. 16:40 Arkaig Treasure

He looks like he needs to go down the handicap route. He’s had two starts to date in maidens and run OK but I always feel there’s something to beat him in these races. He’ll get a mark after this. 17:10 Roydmoor

Five furlongs is his trip and I don’t think he stay six. He’s never won a race and I’d love him to do so for his owner.

Paul Mulrennan on Sky Bet Sunday Series

Musselburgh 15:55 Buckshaw Village

He’s quite a nice colt and one we like but whether he’s quick enough for Musselburgh I don’t know. You need to be really tuned up to win here first time but he’s a big, strong, good-looking son of Birchwood and is a one to look forward to. I hope he shapes with promise. 16:20 Silver Dust

He wouldn’t want it too quick so I hope they do a good job of watering. He’s been off for a while but nine furlongs around here should be ideal for him if the ground is OK. 16:20 Yoshimi

The best workhorse on the planet – but one that just won’t go at the races. I put a visor on him at Haydock last time and that didn’t work. He’s won at Mussselburgh before so I’m hoping returning to this track might work the oracle but I can’t be confident of it. 16:45 Tareekh

I’d imagine five will be sharp enough for him so I’ve stuck a visor on to try and help him hang onto them before coming home. I just had to run for the money though. It’s either contesting this for £25,600 or wait for a £6,500 race next week so it was a no-brainer. I just hope the headgear works. 18:15 Defence Treaty

He runs at York on Fridayand if he’s OK after that he’ll come here. I’ve been sucked in by the money again – it’s brilliant prize-money and needs supporting. We’ll see how he goes at York but I’d like to give him a go at this too. 18:40 Gabrial The One

He’s used to going around Chester so I don’t know what he’s going to make of racing the other way round here! Again it’s a race that needs supporting for the money and my fellow has been in great form of late so must have a chance.