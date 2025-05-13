Richard Fahey guide to weekend runners

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on Saturday including an interesting two-year-old on the card at Doncaster.
Saturday
Newbury
13:25 Strong Warrior
I feel like I’m picking on the handicapper, but he’s put him on a mark of 91 which means I can’t run in Class 2 handicaps. So, we go down for this Listed race against three or four horses with very solid, pattern-race form.
It’s a fact-finding mission with our colt. I’m looking forward to seeing if he can step up and play with the big boys. I hope he can.
Thirsk
13:35 Cotai Belle
I was disappointed with her at Leicester on debut and she’s worked disappointingly since, she’s working as she ran. I think she might need to go down the handicap route but I hope she proves me wrong and turn out to be the filly I thought she might be before the first run.
15:55 Quiet Resolve
I’m surprised the race has cut up a little bit. I was going to run in what looked an easier one on the card but for £20,000 we have to a go in this. I thought he ran well last time and was probably in front too soon and just got nailed late.
16:30 Reidh
He hasn’t been at his best so far this season. He ran a little better at Redcar last time but needs more again on Saturday.
Doncaster
18:07 Minshaar
I do like this filly and was very disappointed with her at Pontefract first time where she was a bit green. She’s better than that run but there are one or two in here that will be tough to beat, Fast Track Harry is rated 90 for example. I do like my filly though.
18:42 Sporting Light
I thought he ran well first time at Pontefract, he travelled well through the race. I think we’ll ride him with a little more restraint on Saturday, get a lead and use his speed to get into the race. He goes there in good form and has done very well since his debut.
19:15 Rock Opera
He ran well to be second at Pontefract last time and is off the same mark so he must have a chance in an open race.
19:48 Ay Gee Ell
He’s proving a tough horse to win with. I ran him in an ordinary maiden at Hamilton last time and he just found one too good. The owner has a box at Doncaster on Saturday and I’m delighted there’s a race there for this fellow. He’s down a pound to 76 and I hope he runs well for the owners.
