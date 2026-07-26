Richard Fahey Goodwood Wednesday runners: Horse-by-horse guide

Our columnist on his runners on days two of three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Wednesday
14:25 Hidden Gift
It wasn’t the plan to make the running in the Albany at Royal Ascot, she just hit the gates and was gone and got a little tired inside the final furlong.
It was still a big run and we’ll see how things pan out here. It looks like the other Wathnan filly, Wild Blossom is the one to beat, but we’re in good form going down there.
15:00 Golden Palace
We were delighted to pick up some Black Type with her at Musselburgh two starts ago and are looking to top that up on Wednesday. It’s going to be tough and she’ll need a career-best but strange things can happen at Goodwood and we’ll give it our best shot.
17:00 Lunar Melody
I’m unsure about stall three although the one good thing is the draw makes your mind up for you and it’s clear where we’ll be racing. I think she’s going to run really well. We’ve been looking forward to trying sprinting with her and this was a great spot to do it. I was pleased she got in the race in the first place and I think she'll be bang there on her side of the track. I just hope it’s the right one.
Thursday
14:25 Big Cigar
We’re rolling the dice and having a shot at the Richmond with him. It’s a big step up from a York nursery but he won that well and is an improving colt. We’ve always thought plenty of him and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.
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