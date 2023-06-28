Richard Fahey: Friday and Saturday runners at Newcastle, Royal Ascot reflections

Our columnist talks us through his Friday runners at Newcastle and his Saturday runners at Gosforth Park and Doncaster.

Friday Newcastle Runners THE NEW MARWAN – 4.55 Newcastle

He goes in the amateur jockey’s race that opens up the Newcastle card on Friday and he’s a grand old horse. He’s probably got himself well handicapped through no fault of his own. He’s very fit and very well and he is capable of winning off this rating, so hopefully it’s on Friday. He doesn’t mind the track. SHOW ME SHOW ME – 5.30 Newcastle

I thought he was very unlucky at Beverley, he missed the kick and did everything wrong but ran well considering. He’s well handicapped now and he loves the track, so with a bit of luck he’ll take a bit of beating. VINTAGE CLARETS – 6.00 Newcastle

It’s his all-weather debut and I’d just love them to go a bit quicker than they normally go at Newcastle, that would help his chance enormously. I think the kinder surface will help him and he’s in great order following his win at Chester last time. A win can sometimes help them and he’ll need to improve, it’s a step up again here, but he’s in great order. Saturday Runners ZIP – 2.40 Newcastle

Zip loves the course and he’s been in great order for a couple of years now, running right up to his best. At Newcastle you need a bit of luck but he has won there a couple of times so fingers crossed he can get his head in front again. ADEB – 2.40 Newcastle

He doesn’t mind the track, he’s another course and distance winner and I like horses for courses. He won on his last visit there in February and he’s in good order, so I’m struggling to split my pair. RI NA FARRAIGE – 4.25 Newcastle

He’s won a bumper and he’s won around here. He’s in great order, I’ve just had to keep him off the very fast ground which we’ve had an awful lot of. He’s in the sales, so fingers crossed he runs a decent race before then as he is capable of winning races. OUTRUN THE STORM – 8.00 Doncaster

Beverley didn’t suit him at all the last meeting there, he loves to dominate a straight track and I just took a chance at Beverley. He’s run there twice now and run terrible both times, but he’s very fit and very well and I think this track will suit him much better than his last run.

Time to look at Ascot field sizes? I do wonder if the time has to come to cut the field size limit for the two-year-old races at Royal Ascot. It's no-one's fault but there were 26 runners in the Queen Mary as you'd expect with so many inexperienced fillies in there, it took a while to load despite everyone's best efforts. Those who went in first were positioned in the stalls for up to four minutes - my runner Midnight Affair was among them - and I don't think she got a real shot at the race as a result. Can you expect an inexperienced horse to jump and run its race when they’ve been in there for so long? She didn't, missing the beat when the gates opened and was playing catch-up afterwards. She was never getting into it. Again there’ll be better days for her but I'm sure those who loaded late were at a big advantage. It stands to reason.

Elsewhere Emperor's Son probably had a tougher race than we thought on debut at Carlisle and might have bounced in the Coventry Stakes as a result. He too didn’t jump great and was never really travelling as we expected him to. I know he’s much better than that and he’ll bounce back. Bombay Bazaar failed to fire in the Windsor Castle but he probably had a hard enough race at Beverley the time before. He didn’t travel or finish his race as we expected him to and he’s had a busy time of it so will be given a little break. I was absolutely delighted with the run of Malc. It looks like he wants six furlongs but you often need a horse like that for the Norfolk. They went a good, solid pace and he stuck his head down and had a right go to finish second. He’ll progress again. I initially thought Midnight Mile had a good draw in one for the Ribblesdale but the stats people told me it wasn’t and so it proved. We got sucked into going forward with her to prevent being trapped too far back and in the end she’s run too free and not got home. Had we not been on the inside we wouldn’t have ridden her like that and our plan backfired. We’ll drop her in trip next time. I was always a little worried about whether Ramazan would get the mile in the Britannia and in the end he didn’t. He looked a danger to all two furlongs out and will drop back to seven, maybe even six furlongs, now. He’s a good, hardy horse who will definitely win a big one somewhere. I’d have loved Pretty Crystal to be drawn just a little lower in the Albany. She ran a big race stands’ side but the key action was always just happening a little away from her. It was a good, solid run though, she’s progressive and has come out of Ascot really well. We also ran Flaccianello in there. We went forward with her and she probably just got found out by the forceful tactics, walking home in the final 100 yards. We’ll get her back on track. Golden Mind is a horse who is going the right way. He travelled a lot better in the Chesham Stakes but is a colt who just takes ten strides to pick up and engage top gear. He didn't get the clearest of runs but came home really well to finish third behind Snellen. He's a very laidback character, remarkably so. His half-brother Perfect Power was similar but this guy is even more horizontal as I'm sure anyone who say pictures of him asleep in the box at Ascot on Saturday would realise! He'll keep on improving. Similar comments apply to Matnookh who finished well, staying on for sixth in his group. This was just his second start and he's another I expect to progress with racing.

Golden Mind half brother to Perfect Power just before the team get him ready for The Chesham. His brother was the same ⁦@itvracing⁩ ⁦@DarleyStallions⁩ #goodlucktoall pic.twitter.com/RNTyztdYRa — Richard Fahey (@RichardFahey) June 24, 2023