Don't miss the latest on our columnist's team for York as the Dante Festival continues.
He’s out of handicaps and into a Listed race so needs to step up but I thought he did well to win at Thirsk the other day, I always think it’s a decent horse who beats older rivals in a handicap at this time of year.
How good he is we’ll find out on Thursday but I don’t think he’s finished improving.
She’s a typical Dark Angel in that she’s quite laid back and is sure to need the run on debut. She’ll be winning races at some stage but I’m not sure it will be first time out in against the colts.
I’ve been pleased with how my juveniles have been shaping up. They’re taking a run to find their feet which isn’t a surprise. We haven’t been drilling them at home, the grass gallops have been very wet this spring and as they dry up and we’re able to do more I’m sure they’ll be more professional as the season progresses.
