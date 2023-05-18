Sporting Life
Check out the latest Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: York Dante Festival team

By Richard Fahey
10:29 · THU May 18, 2023

Don't miss the latest on our columnist's team for York as the Dante Festival continues.

Thursday

16:10 Great State

He’s out of handicaps and into a Listed race so needs to step up but I thought he did well to win at Thirsk the other day, I always think it’s a decent horse who beats older rivals in a handicap at this time of year.

How good he is we’ll find out on Thursday but I don’t think he’s finished improving.

How Do Horses Fly? | Racing Education

16.45 Sue's Little Angel

She’s a typical Dark Angel in that she’s quite laid back and is sure to need the run on debut. She’ll be winning races at some stage but I’m not sure it will be first time out in against the colts.

I’ve been pleased with how my juveniles have been shaping up. They’re taking a run to find their feet which isn’t a surprise. We haven’t been drilling them at home, the grass gallops have been very wet this spring and as they dry up and we’re able to do more I’m sure they’ll be more professional as the season progresses.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

