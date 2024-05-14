Sporting Life
Our star columnist guides you through his runners
Richard Fahey column: York Dante Festival runners

By Richard Fahey
14:07 · TUE May 14, 2024

Our star columnist talks us through his runners for the first two days of the York Dante Festival.

14:45 Monsieur Kodi

He’s a good, tough, sprint handicapper and the run at Ripon, where I thought he shaped OK, will have put him spot on or this. He’s a horse who goes on any ground but his very best form has been on a slower surface. Rain would obviously help him. They had a bit on Tuesday and there are showers forecast Wednesday morning so we’ll see.

16:15 Quiet Resolve

We gelded him after his last run at Wolverhampton where he just never got going and ran in snatches. He’s been working fine since. I’m pleased with him, and he heads there fit and well.

16:15 Ziggy's Condor

He’s a hard horse to get a gauge on at home, he’s so laid back he’s almost horizontal. He’s done plenty so should be ready for this and he’s run well here twice before, form that puts him in the mix on Wednesday. You just have to slightly take on trust that he’s going to stay seven furlongs though, he has that question to answer.

16:45 Shadow Army

We like this colt, he goes well at home. We did get the opportunity to get him away for a grass gallop and he shaped well. That should mean he’s more tuned in than a few of our two-year-olds who ran earlier in the season were.

16:45 Solar Biricz

He was one of them and while you’d imagine he’s probably one for nurseries later on, he shaped with some promise at Pontefract but not enough to suggest he’ll be a winning a York maiden next time.

16:45 Tuscan Point

He ran desperately on debut at Ripon. He had a bad draw and jumped to the right but having travelled like he might do something to the two furlong pole, he didn’t. The ground will be very different at York, that will suit him and I’d expect to see more on Wednesday. We do like him.

Thursday

14:15 Marine Wave

She’s proving frustrating. She was left in the stalls at Musselburgh on her reappearance and never had a chance from there, eventually finishing eighth. If she jumps off on terms she should be competitive, we have her very fit and very well.

16:15 Dark Vintage

New to our yard having been in America last season and I was pleased enough with his first run for us at Sandown last month. Clearly, he has to step up on that to be competitive in this Listed race but he raced in headgear in the States and we’re sticking a visor on this time which could help.

16:45 Loom

This is quite a nice colt and we thought six furlongs would suit him on debut. We like him and it will be interesting to see how he goes but I think this is a warm heat, a few have run with promise on debut and there are other well-bred newcomers in there too.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

