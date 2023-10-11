Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Our columnist has runners at Newmarket and York on Friday. Check out his thoughts on them all.
She’s a filly we’ve always thought quite a bit of, and she won the Hilary Needler earlier in the season. She had a little setback after running in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, nothing serious, but is back and ready to go.
She has quite a bit to find on ratings with some of these but we’re pleased with her, she’s working well, as she always does, and it will be good to see her back in action.
We’re stepping up to a mile-and-a-half with him for the first time on Friday. It’s always looked like the way we’d have to go with him and this is a good opportunity to do it.
He’s been running well all season and I’d love to see him pick up a valuable pot like this.
He’s been a little bit of a handful to break in and get going so fingers crossed all goes OK on his debut. He does show us something at home but I’d be a little surprised if he could win a race like this first time.
There’s a couple who’ve already shown a good level of form and experience can be a key factor.
On ratings he has it to do but it’s a valuable pot and well worth having a shot at. I don’t think he got home over a mile at Ayr last time and coming back to seven furlongs will definitely suit. It will be interesting to see how he goes.
I do think this is a well-handicapped filly from 82.
The question is whether the fast five at York might just catch her out. She did win well over the trip at Musselburgh last time though and of my Friday team she’s one I would like to see to run well.
He’s a likeable character who has the ability to run well – and badly – in equal measure.
He has some York form which is always handy and comes here off the back of a very good run at Ayr which came as a relief after he dropped a complete clanger at Musselburgh the time before. Hopefully this is a case of horses for courses.
That comment applies to this filly too. She goes well here and is another I think is well handicapped.
You can make a case for her going very well but she’s not straightforward and just needs everything to drop right on the day.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.