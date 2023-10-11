Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Our columnist has runners at Newmarket and York on Friday. Check out his thoughts on them all.

Newmarket 13:50 Midnight Affair

She’s a filly we’ve always thought quite a bit of, and she won the Hilary Needler earlier in the season. She had a little setback after running in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, nothing serious, but is back and ready to go. She has quite a bit to find on ratings with some of these but we’re pleased with her, she’s working well, as she always does, and it will be good to see her back in action. 15:35 Have Secret

We’re stepping up to a mile-and-a-half with him for the first time on Friday. It’s always looked like the way we’d have to go with him and this is a good opportunity to do it. He’s been running well all season and I’d love to see him pick up a valuable pot like this.

York 14:05 Angel's Call

He’s been a little bit of a handful to break in and get going so fingers crossed all goes OK on his debut. He does show us something at home but I’d be a little surprised if he could win a race like this first time. There’s a couple who’ve already shown a good level of form and experience can be a key factor. 15:15 Sailthisshipalone

On ratings he has it to do but it’s a valuable pot and well worth having a shot at. I don’t think he got home over a mile at Ayr last time and coming back to seven furlongs will definitely suit. It will be interesting to see how he goes. 16:25 Ziggy's Queen

I do think this is a well-handicapped filly from 82. The question is whether the fast five at York might just catch her out. She did win well over the trip at Musselburgh last time though and of my Friday team she’s one I would like to see to run well. 17:35 Craven

He’s a likeable character who has the ability to run well – and badly – in equal measure. He has some York form which is always handy and comes here off the back of a very good run at Ayr which came as a relief after he dropped a complete clanger at Musselburgh the time before. Hopefully this is a case of horses for courses. 17:35 No Nay Nicki