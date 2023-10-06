Sporting Life
Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

By Richard Fahey
11:42 · FRI October 06, 2023

A small but select team for our columnist on Saturday - check out his guide to the runners at Redcar and Ascot.

Redcar

14:45 Flaccianello

Any more rain will definitely help her. She copes with soft ground very well and I’m a little surprised to be going to Redcar in October and it’s officially good.

She’s in good order but I would like it to have been a bit softer. Look, you have to be realistic, Dragon Leader is well clear on ratings and will take a fair bit of beating but I’m happy with our draw in one and if she could pick up a bit of black type it would cap a fine first season for her. She's our first horse for Amo Racing and has done us proud.

Saturday Ascot offer

15:55 Ramazan

Another I’d love to see finish in the frame here. He’s a very honest horse who again might prefer slower ground but he’s in great order and came out of the Ayr Gold Cup very well.

It can be a very different test going into a Listed contest from a big-field handicap and I hope they go a decent gallop up front, there are plenty in there who like to get on with it so fingers crossed.

That said, I was pleasantly surprised with how much speed he showed at Ayr, he was further forward than I expected and going well. I don’t think they went particularly quick there and it does offer hope he’ll cope with the test at Redcar.

He’s a straightforward horse who comes here in great form and I think he’ll go well.

Ascot

15:35 Maywake

He won well at Sandown last time but is up six pounds as a result and would need a lifetime best to win this.

That said, I do think seven furlongs at Ascot will really suit him and any rain down there would be a help just to slow the race down for him. It’s a big ask but he’s in good nick and working well.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

