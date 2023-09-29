Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

He's bidding for Group One glory in France on Sunday but first our columnist has a guide to his Saturday team.
I’m really looking forward to seeing Native American run in Sunday’s Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.
This race was in the back of my mind when we took him to the Curragh for the sales event at the Irish Champions Festival. I just felt that run was going to put him right and, with no disrespect to those who ran against him that day, we might get away with it.
We did and I was very pleased with him in the end – and have been since at home. He's coming forward all the time and the Curragh was the equivalent of two big gallops at home.
We won the Lagardere with Wootton Bassett back in 2010. He too came into the Group One via the sales race route but was more experienced than this fellow.
Native American just grew after his debut win at York in May so we backed off him and it did him the world of good. He’s progressing well and is where I’d want him to be going into Sunday’s race.
Look he has an official mark of 89 so is going to have to improve 25 pounds or more to win in France. I’m not saying he’ll find all that in one go but I do think he’ll manage a good chunk of it
Getting his head in front again at Thirsk last time will probably do him the world of good. He’ll be full of confidence again which he’ll need to be given this is a better race but he’s up four pounds and we take three off with Ryan Sexton’s claim so hopefully he’s not out of it.
He’s a horse who is just starting to get it all together and there were definite signs of that when he was second to Gulliver at Southwell last time. That was his best performance of the season and while he needs a lifetime best to win this, he’s right at the foot of the weights and pleasing me at home. I hope he goes well.
He made a belated seasonal reappearance at Thirsk at the beginning of the month and I was pleased with him. He finished fourth behind Pendleton and is entitled to come forward for it. This looks deeper mind and he’ll need to.
He was better than ever when winning at Sandown last time but is up six pounds. We’re back at a mile on Saturday with him and he’s yet to conclusively prove he gets it but it’s been tough finding a race for him. He won’t mind the ground, is in great order right now and if he does get home he’ll run well.
This is a horse we like a lot and he shaped well after a break when second at Chester last time. That was his third run and we’re into handicaps now and I think he’s been given a bit of a chance with an opening mark of 73. Fingers crossed he proves that.
