Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

An interesting two-year-old debutant forms part of our columnist's Saturday team. Check out his thoughts on every runner.

Curragh 14:35 Strike Red

I think we have a good draw in 20 – I always prefer to be higher in sprints at the Curragh. This is over six-and-a-half furlongs and I feel the trip could really suit my fellow. He’s been finishing his races over six very well, finished second at Ripon last time and seems to be coming back to himself. It would be a great time to return to winning ways.

"I think there is far more to come from her" - Irish Oaks and Hackwood Stakes preview

Ripon 14:46 Tropical Island

This is a nice filly. She shows plenty at home, is very quick and cost a few quid at the breeze-up sales. I'd like to see her run very well on debut but she's just a little breezy at home, by which I mean she likes to get on with it. As a result, I haven’t been too tough on her at home and just hope she knows enough on Saturday. 15:20 Haworth Star

He probably needs to be going down the handicap route later on. He shaped OK on debut at Catterick but this looks a warm heat. Doncaster 18:45 Roman Secret

She probably needs to go down the handicap route too. She’s ready to get started and is a half-sister to Have Secret who improved with time and racing. Hopefully she’ll be the same. 18:45 Swiftly

It will definitely be handicaps for her after this. You need to run three times to get a mark, and this is her third start. She hasn’t shown much in the first two, but we’ll have more options after Saturday. 19:15 Flying Fletcher

This is quite a nice horse. He virtually pulled up on debut at Carlisle as the jockey felt he’d gone wrong, but he trotted up sound immediately afterwards. Maybe he struck into himself or something. He’s a lot better than that run would suggest and it will be interesting to see what happens on Saturday evening but this looks a deep race with previous winners and a number of promising sorts in against us.

19:45 Maywake

He’s flying and fingers crossed he gets his head in front soon - he deserves to. He’s in great order right now, we’re very happy with him and any juice in the ground won’t be a bother. Look, it’s competitive but I’d expect him to run well. 20:45 Golden Move

We like him. He’s a son of Golden Horn who has been very backward, but he’s had three runs and has his rating now. He’s maturing and I think track and trip will really suit so I’m hopeful.

Haydock 19:30 Ajwadi

I do like this horse and was disappointed with his first run at Carlisle. I’d expect more this time. He’s one who will definitely win races but I’d just be a little worried if it gets very heavy with the forecast rain for him. 20:00 Lady Mojito

She ran OK on handicap debut here last time, finishing fifth, and is down two pounds. She just got tired late, and this is a slight drop in trip. She won’t mind any rain. 21:00 Reidh