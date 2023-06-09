Sporting Life
Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

By Richard Fahey
15:28 · FRI June 09, 2023

Our columnist is back with his thoughts on the yard's runners at Beverley this weekend.

Saturday

14:05 Midnight Affair

This is a filly we like a lot. We were very pleased with her first run when second to Soprano at Newmarket and she’s come forward a good chunk for it.

The experience did her the world of good and she’s exciting but I’m just a fraction worried about the ground. It’s been getting very quick at some places of late and I’m hoping Beverley have done a good job with the watering. As ever the Hilary Needler is a hard race to win but we do really like this filly.

14:40 Outrun The Storm

He always takes a run to put him right and has won second time out for the last two seasons. He goes here in good order but I just fear seven-and-a-half furlongs at this track might stretch him. We’ll see.

15:15 Bombay Bazaar

A home-bred horse who improved a tonne from his debut at Thirsk to win here next time. He's come forward again too since, is working well and I’m very happy with him. It looks a good renewal of the race but it will be interesting to see how he goes.

Richard Fahey - Stable Tour 2023

Sunday

15:45 Show Me Show Me

A horse who takes a bit of racing to find his form but he’s had two runs now and has a great draw in three. He’s in top form at home too so fingers crossed that transfers across to the track.

16:45 The Predictor

I don’t think there’s huge strength in depth here given the prize money and on some of his better efforts you’d give this fellow a big chance. He ran well at Chester last time and could go close if in the same form.

17:15 Desert Games

I’ve put a visor on him for the first time here. On what he shows at home he’s an extremely well handicapped horse from a mark of 75 and hopefully the headgear will help him show it here.

17:45 My Little Queens

She’s drawn a little wider than I’d have liked in 11 but is in great form right now having two of her last three starts. Ground and trip are ideal but I just wish she had a lower stall.

18:15 Maywake

He’s been running OK and finished third at York last time. He’s just a horse I wouldn’t want to over-race on quick ground, he might be better off with a bit of cut.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

