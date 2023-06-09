Our columnist is back with his thoughts on the yard's runners at Beverley this weekend.

Saturday 14:05 Midnight Affair

This is a filly we like a lot. We were very pleased with her first run when second to Soprano at Newmarket and she’s come forward a good chunk for it. The experience did her the world of good and she’s exciting but I’m just a fraction worried about the ground. It’s been getting very quick at some places of late and I’m hoping Beverley have done a good job with the watering. As ever the Hilary Needler is a hard race to win but we do really like this filly. 14:40 Outrun The Storm

He always takes a run to put him right and has won second time out for the last two seasons. He goes here in good order but I just fear seven-and-a-half furlongs at this track might stretch him. We’ll see. 15:15 Bombay Bazaar

A home-bred horse who improved a tonne from his debut at Thirsk to win here next time. He's come forward again too since, is working well and I’m very happy with him. It looks a good renewal of the race but it will be interesting to see how he goes.

Richard Fahey - Stable Tour 2023

Sunday 15:45 Show Me Show Me

A horse who takes a bit of racing to find his form but he’s had two runs now and has a great draw in three. He’s in top form at home too so fingers crossed that transfers across to the track. 16:45 The Predictor

I don’t think there’s huge strength in depth here given the prize money and on some of his better efforts you’d give this fellow a big chance. He ran well at Chester last time and could go close if in the same form. 17:15 Desert Games

I’ve put a visor on him for the first time here. On what he shows at home he’s an extremely well handicapped horse from a mark of 75 and hopefully the headgear will help him show it here. 17:45 My Little Queens

She’s drawn a little wider than I’d have liked in 11 but is in great form right now having two of her last three starts. Ground and trip are ideal but I just wish she had a lower stall. 18:15 Maywake