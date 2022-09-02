Check out our columnist on his weekend runners at Thirsk, Haydock and York.

Thirsk 14:16 Lady Mojito

She's quite a nice filly and has been working OK. She has a good enough draw in two but my two-year-olds have just needed a run this season. We haven’t been able to get out on the grass for ages. She’s a breeze-up filly who knows her job and I’d be delighted if she finished in the first three. 14:51 Three Yorkshiremen

He ran a very good race in the Convivial maiden at York last time when he just didn't get a proper shot at them. I thought he'd come forward from his Chester debut there and duly did and there’s more to come from him. I think he'll go well. 16:36 No Nay Nicki

She’s a filly who we feel has been under-performing but her last two runs have been much more encouraging including when second to Adaay At Asia at York. We're going back up to a mile here and if she settles I think she’ll run a big race – for all it's competitive. Haydock 15:30 Umm Kulthum

Like so many trainers I’ve been watching the weather forecast closely all week. This is a filly I don't want to run on fast ground and they've been expecting rain at Haydock but with every passing day there's less and less in the forecast. If it's too quick she won’t run but if conditions allow she’ll go there in great form. She’s in deep, though, and needs to leave her last two runs behind. York, Sunday 14:55 Ventura Diamond

I’m hoping they get rain at York. She loves soft ground and got it for the first time in ages at Chester in July and duly ran well to finish third. There are so many horses who have been waiting for rain for so long and she’s one of them. She's going well at home. 15:30 Dare To Hope

He ran another good, solid race when fourth in the sales race here at the Ebor Meeting. He returns to handicaps on a mark one pound higher than when second to Catch The Paddy in a nursery at the track and I’d have thought he’s sure to run a big race if bringing his A-game to the table. 16:05 The Predictor

I thought he did really well to win at Thirsk last week. He’s up three pounds but is a big, backward horse who has taken time to mature. It was nice to see him get his head in front – and I thought he was well on top of the finish. He’s learning his trade and sure to go well again. 16:40 Fourth Time Lucky

We're going up in trip to ten furlongs with him on Sunday. He’s had loads of chances so we’re hoping it helps and the fact he’s by a Galileo mare offers hope he’ll get home. He’s in good order but always runs alright so the handicapper never drops him by much. We’re hoping the new trip will help him. 16:40 Life On The Rocks