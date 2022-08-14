Richard Fahey has an update on Perfect Power and shares his thoughts on the four runners at Pontefract on Sunday.

Perfect Power came out of the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville OK. It was just another race on ground that was quicker than he likes. He’ll now be given a little break and come back for the QIPCO British Champions Sprint at Ascot and/or the Foret at ParisLongchamp. He’s earned a rest. He’s been on the go for some time now and running on ground he’s not been enjoying – but it has been an extreme year on that front. Touch wood all is going well with the York team including The Platinum Queen and Clearpoint and I’ll be back next week with daily previews.

We don’t have any runners on Saturday – which is almost unheard of but here are my thoughts on the Sunday team at Pontefract. 13:50 Talha

He goes quite well and is a real two-year-old type, a strong, hardy colt. He had a little setback early on which stopped him from racing earlier but he’s ready to go now. It’s just in the back of my mind he might need this but he is a colt who goes nicely at home. 14:25 My Little Queens

A race that has cut up with only four runners. My filly won on her return at Wetherby and ran well since at Carlisle and York. She’ll give her running again and we’ll have to see if that’s good enough. 15:00 Barbanera

A filly we do like. She’s another who had a little hold-up, nothing serious, and if she’s back in the form of her fourth in the Fred Darling at Newbury then she has a chance here. I think she could run well as a stiff six furlongs will be ideal – the draw out in eight is my only worry. 15:35 Gorak