Our columnist guides is through his team at Thirsk on Saturday and Chester's Sunday fixture.

14:06 Amy Santiago

She’s quite a nice filly, a well-bred daughter of Showcasing, but whether she’s fully wound up to win this on debut I wouldn’t be sure. It looks a warm enough contest but my horse is nice and will win her maiden at some stage. 14:06 Elusive Tiger

Another newcomer and a nice colt who is ready to start out. It’s a deep contest as I said – perhaps trainers have been waiting for this decent ground – and if either of mine won I’d be delighted.

15:48 Society Red

I just think the handicapper has him at the minute. We’re dropping back to a mile here and he's a horse who pops up every now and then at a big price but I think he could do with a bit of help. 16:55 Gumdrop

I’ve been looking to run him for a while but he wants this ground and we’ve had to sit and wait. He’s ready but this looks competitive and I’d be a little surprised if he won. 16:55 Zip

I was a fraction disappointed with him at Haydock last time as he’s got himself down to a decent enough mark. He can certainly be competitive from it and he’s one I’d like to see run well on Saturday. 18:05 Time To Rumble

He’s probably well handicapped from a mark of 60 but needs things to fall right for him. If they do he has his chance. Chester Sunday 13:50 Have Secret

It’s his first run in a handicap and we’ve been happy enough with his three runs to date. The step up to seven furlongs will suit, he has a good draw in two so I’d like to see him run a big race. 14:20 Three Yorkshiremen

A two-year-old who’s ready to start out in what looks a strong maiden. It’s nice to get the first run into him but it would be a pleasant surprise if he won. 14:55 Ventura Diamond

The more rain the better for her and obviously on her very best form she’d have a big chance. She’s got a good draw in one and we’re stepping back up to seven furlongs on Sunday which might just help her. 15:30 Gabrial The Devil

His last few runs have been over five and six furlongs and we’re up to seven-and-a-half here. He has been placed at the trip around here before though. Owner Marwan Koukash is three winners away from 100 at Chester so we’ll run what we can for him there. 15:30 Gabrial The Wire

He was extremely disappointing and never rose a gallop at York last time. He is in great order and looks fantastic and I’d like to see him run well but he needs to step up. 15:30 Master Zoffany

Of my three he has the worst draw in 11 but he loves this place. I thought he ran well in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket last time on ground that would have been quick enough for him. He has to have a chance back here. 17:00 Grifter