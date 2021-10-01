It was a Group One-winning weekend for Richard Fahey at Newmarket last week and he's hoping lightning can strike twice on Saturday.

It was wonderful to win the Middle Park with Perfect Power at Newmarket last weekend. After the Cheveley Park I thought we had no chance from stall one – everything was always going to dart to the stands’ rail. It was some ride from Christophe Soumillon to overcome it – and some performance from the horse too. He definitely won’t run again this season – he’s finished for the year now. We’re in no rush to make plans for 2021 – we’ll see how we winters and speak to Sheikh Rashid in the spring. He’s the sort of horse who’ll warm up those dark nights before then. Hopefully we might not have finished with Group One winners for the year yet.

Newmarket 14:55 Fev Rover

She didn’t have a great draw in Ireland and I thought she finished off really well when second to Real Appeal in the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile. It was her first run for a while and I was delighted with her. She didn’t have a problem or anything after the summer but things just didn’t go right for her in the Irish Guineas or the Coronation Stakes and we decided to give her a break and take stock. We felt it was an advantage to come back with a fresh filly in the autumn. She goes to Newmarket very well and in very good order. It’s a deep renewal of the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes but we couldn’t be more pleased with our horse and we know she handles the track after her good run in the Guineas. Ascot 15:15 Ventura Diamond

She needs to step up on what she’s been doing to be competitive in this. She’s a smashing filly though and any rain would help. Redcar 13:50 Simply Gorgeous

She ran well first time when third at this track but disappointed at Newcastle last time when a bit too free. Maybe we went back a bit too quick with her that day and if she is back on song here she would have a chance. We like her. 14:25 Ravenglass

Another two-year-old we like and while he shaped nicely at Pontefract on debut, we expected more at Carlisle next time. Hopefully he can get back on track as we do think he’ll make up into a nice colt.

15:35 Vintage Clarets

At home he’d be right up there with the best we have but it just hasn’t happened for him of late. He does have a high testicle and maybe that’s been bothering him but we’re giving it another go and rain would boost his chances. Paul Hanagan felt it was quick enough for him at Ayr last time and I thought he did OK that day given he had a desperate draw and everything happened away from him. I’d be worried about 13 for him at Redcar normally but at this time of year, if there’s cut in the ground, you can get away with it. I’d love to see him win this. Chester 13:55 Abduction

He’s a horse we like a lot and hand on heart he’s been disappointing. I’m putting a visor on him here in the hope it will wake him up – and if it does he could run a big race. 13:55 Master Zoffany

A horse who loves Chester, the rhythm of racing around there is perfect for him. Everything looks right on Saturday – draw and ground are ideal – so he too should go very well. 14:30 Gabrial The Devil

A wonderful horse who never lets you down at anything between five and seven furlongs around here. He won’t in this either.

16:15 Serena's Symphony

She’s a very well bred filly who is quite laidback and has taken time to come to herself, hence she’s only starting out now. I’d imagine she’s going to need this and the experience won’t be lost on her. 16:48 Gabrial The One

He’s been knocking on the door all season and the problem with that is the handicapper doesn’t drop you. I’d love to win a race with him this season, he’s a grand, honest horse who deserves to get his head in front. 17:20 Life On The Rocks