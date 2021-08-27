Richard Fahey column: Weekend team

Our columnist reflects on Perfect Power's Group One win and the Goffs Premier Yearling Sales, before looking ahead to his weekend team.

Perfect Power came out of the Prix Morny in great shape, we’re really happy with him. It was obviously wonderful to see him win a Group One at Deauville and the plan before that was to go to the Middle Park next – and there’s absolutely no reason to change that now. He looked unlucky in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and I suppose that was borne out in France so he’s an exciting colt for the autumn – and hopefully next year.

The dam’s side of the pedigree definitely offers hope he’ll train on and get a mile even though he’s a very powerful two-year-old. We won’t worry about that just now though and concentrate on the Middle Park. Doncaster staged the first major yearling sales of the year this week. There were a lot of fillies in the catalogue and trade was very strong. We were pleased with the nine we got but you realise you’re a small trainer when you see the price some of those at the top go for. But that’s what they cost to breed and develop and they deserve to make good money and you’re either in or out. There were some lovely sound horses at the sale and it’s on to the next one now. Here are my thoughts on the weekend team: Beverley 14:05 Life On The Rocks

He ran a strange first race for us at Ripon last time, eventually finishing third. I know he’d been running over a mile for his previous yard but we feel he’s a ten furlong or even a mile-and-a-half horse. He just seems a little immature still, both mentally and physically but could step forward here. 17:00 Lantana Dancer

A horse who doesn’t do everything quite as we’d want at home. He hasn’t really thrived and it took us a long time to get a first run into him at Nottingham two weeks ago. He’ll definitely have needed that and should come on for it – but he’ll need to if he’s going to be competitive in this.

Redcar 16:05 Gabrials Boy

He’s been hard to train over the years with some little niggly problems. He disappointed at Chester last time but if he bounced back to his previous effort when fourth at Haydock then he’d have a chance in this. 16:40 Simply Gorgeous

She’s quite a nice filly who I think will win races. She might need this run, but if she relaxes and races properly then I think she’ll be coming home well. 17:10 International Boy

He’s been running OK and was just in too deep in the big sales’ race at York last time. Of those that have run he sets the form standard and if he’s OK after his run at the Ebor Festival it might be a good fit for him. 19:15 Absolute Dream

He’s been so frustrating over the years but has been running consistently well of late. He’s back to the track where he won two starts ago so you’d have to give him a chance.