Our in-form columnist on his team for the weekend including runners at York on Friday ahead of a busy Saturday.

FRIDAY York Gabrial The Wire – 5.20

He's been a little bit disappointing this season but he's a course and distance winner at York, he's got a decent enough draw and he's extremely well handicapped. As long as the ground isn't too quick I think he'll run a big race. He's working like he still has plenty to offer. Hartswood – 5.55

I've a feeling he's better on slower ground but plenty of tracks have been doing a great job with the watering. He's well enough handicapped if he lets himself down on the ground. International Girl – 6.25

She ran OK the other day when only beaten fourth lengths here at York. She's down a couple of pounds and she's in good form. We're very happy with her, it's just whether her form is good enough to win this tricky-looking handicap. Craven – 6.55

We've been happy enough with him so far, though I'd admit to being a fraction disappointed with him the other day. He's probably a horse for next year really but we're happy with how he's going at home and his form is good in here, they've probably got to come and beat us. I think the seven furlongs will suit him a bit better. Spirit Dancer – 7.55

To be at his best he's probably going to want softer ground later in the year but we're hoping the watering job helps him. He ran very well in the John Smith's Cup and just got worried out of it a little bit by a couple of the others on the day. It was another good run and hopefully this is his day. International Boy – 8.25

He's running from 1lb out of the weights here and we're scratching our heads a little bit with him. I'm sure he wants soft ground to be at his best but we're dropping right back in distance again as we think that might help him.

SATURDAY York Internationaldream – 2.05

He was a very good two-year-old and lost his way completely. He's down the weights even further now and we'll see how he gets on in the first-time visor. Hopefully it can spark something positive. He needs to bounce back. Gabrial The Devil – 2.40

He's been running OK at Chester and he is one who definitely likes it there. He'll need his A-game to win a Sky Bet Dash but there's isn't too many younger progressive ones in there and he's back on a fair mark and in good shape at home. Dare To Hope – 3.50

He ran in the Super Sprint last weekend and didn't really have a race that day. It just didn't happen as he was stopped in his run several times and never really came off the bridle in the last furlong and a half. That happens at times and I'd like to see him run a big race. He's going handicapping now and I'm happy enough with a mark of 86, as well as the move back up to six furlongs. Let Her Loose – 5.00

She's won a couple already this year and just needs to up her game again. She's got a good-looking draw in stall four so we'll see. I've probably seen tougher mile and a half handicaps at York so she's not without a chance from near the bottom of the weights. It'd be great if she could win for her local owner. Fourth Time Lucky - 5.35

I don't think he's well handicapped, personally. The last run was a bit disappointing but otherwise he's been quite solid, he just isn't coming down the weights much. He deserves to win one but he's not one I could be hugely confident about as the handicapper may have his measure still.

Newcastle Life On The Rocks – 1.00

If you go back to his win two starts ago he'd have a very good chance. We're happy with him at home, he's going well after being gelded so we'll have to see if it brings about a bit more improvement. Grangeclare View – 1.00

He's also fit and well but I have a small feeling he might just need the run a little more than Life On The Rocks, who I would probably prefer of the two. Amaysmont – 2.12

He won here the other week and I felt the handicapper was tough enough on him with a 7lb rise. The front two came clear on the day, while the second and third have won since too, so perhaps he'll be up to defying the new mark. He seems in very good form. Double Dealing – 2.12

We've been waiting for softer ground for him on the turf but I'm afraid we haven't been able to get him out. Getting a run into him on the all-weather looks a good move now although he might just need it having been off since August. He was very consistent last year though and his all-weather form is good. He's on a high enough mark but he could run well if not too ring-rusty. Lady Celia – 3.22 She did a great job at Pontefract last month, winning a valuable little fillies' handicap which we were delighted with. She doesn't mind the all-weather either so it looks an ideal race for her. She's in great form and it'll be good if she can win again.

Newmarket Frank Ross Is Out - 1.27

He has his third start in a maiden and I'd be a little surprised if he was good enough to go close. His chance will hopefully come once handicapping a little later on but I don't see the move up from six to seven furlongs as an issue. Straits Of Moyle – 3.07

It was quite a strange race that he won at Haydock the other day, they went very quickly and he sat out last. He seems in good order, has had a short break and now just needs to go and do it off his 5lb higher mark. I've seen tougher 0-105 three-year-old handicaps at Newmarket. Sir Maxi – 4.17