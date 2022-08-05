Perfect Power in the Prix Maurice de Gheest leads Richard Fahey's weekend team. Check out his thoughts on all the runners.

Ascot 13:00 Blenheim Boy

We’re stepping him up to a mile-and-a-quarter and this race suits him. he’s only a pound off the top rated. I was happy with his run at York last time when he was third behind Eilean Dubh and if he stays he’ll go well. 16:30 Wootton'sun

He’s a huge price but I thought he ran well at Ayr last month. He'd been gelded prior to that and it was the first time he behaved and looked like a racehorse. He was entitled to need that and come on for it. I think he’ll run better than the price suggests. 17:05 Admiral D

He’s in great order and ran well when second to Lethal Levi at the July Festival. That is very solid form and if he brings it to this race he'll be there or thereabouts. He's a horse I'd love to see on soft ground down the line but he ran well on a quick surface at Newmarket.

Redcar 16:35 Ravenglass

If the ground isn't too quick I think he has a real chance. His run at Ayr last time was very encouraging, he's on the same mark here and I hope and think he’s a horse that's ready to win. Ayr 19:15 Gincident

I think he probably needs to go down the nursery route which he can after this. He was placed first time out at Ripon though and could run well. 20:45 Quercus Robur

He's been very disappointing. He's a beautiful-looking horse but so far very limited on the track. This is a bad race so I'm hoping he shows something.

SUNDAY Deauville 14:55 Perfect Power He's in great order and came out of the July Cup very well. He recovered so quickly you hardly knew he’d had a race. He just didn’t get going that day and this has been the plan ever since. I'm very pleased with him. Christophe Soumillon has always thought this race – over six-and-a-half furlongs - would be ideal. He’s in great form going over there and my one worry was the ground. I wouldn't want it rattlingly fast but they're calling it good to soft at the moment. I can't wait to run him if it stays that way. Haydock 15:45 Show Me Show Me

He’s been running himself into a little bit of form, finishing third here and at Musselburgh on his last two starts. Rain would help him but he's got himself handicapped to do something again now. 16:15 Time Traveller

He's a nice colt by Harry Angel who is probably going to want seven furlongs so I'd be a little surprised if he won a maiden on debut but our two-year-olds have been running well this week which offers hope. 17:15 Solar Joe

I thought he ran well when second to Jean Baptiste at Hamilton last time. Whether he's good enough to win this competitive race I don't know but he's in tremendous order and stepping up to ten furlongs should suit. 17:45 Have Secret

He was very slowly away at Chester last Sunday and came from a long way back to get within a head of Kiss N Cuddle, with the pair clear of the rest. He raced behind the bridle that day and I hope the run taught him a lot. If it did he'll go well on Sunday from the same mark. 18:15 Ana Gold

She's been running consistently well but just keeps meeting one and finishing second. I think she'll run well again here – it's a fillies' handicap and the ideal race and I'd love to see her win. She deserves to. 18:45 The Predictor