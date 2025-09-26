Richard Fahey column: Weekend runners

Our star columnist guides us through his runners this Friday and Saturday including a couple of contenders on the Redcar Two Two Old Trophy card.

FRIDAY 2.20 Ascot - Rainbow Nebula

I was encouraged by the run at Carlisle a month ago as he'd been off the track for a period of time. So it would have done him a bit of good I'd have thought. I think he'll run well for Eireann, although typically for this season our chances haven't been helped by stall one. But there's nothing we can do and we'll hope for the best as I think he will appreciate the step up to seven furlongs. 4.40 Ascot - Rock Opera

He's run some solid races this year without winning. If he comes back to the form of his York run at the end of July he'd have a shout off bottom weight in this but it's another competitive handicap as you'd expect for the track. He's on a fair mark though and has an each-way chance.

SATURDAY 3.20 Redcar - Cotai Belle

She's had a couple of runs in the big sales races at Newbury and York but is better than she showed the last day. I can't complain about stall one over the six furlongs at Redcar as we'll be towards the rail there but whether she's good enough for this we'll have to take her chance and see what happens. 3.56 Redcar - Tropical Island

She's been fantastic and had a great win in Galway which was a great race to watch. She got a bit fractious down at the start last time and obviously has to step up on what she showed there at Pontefract but she's had a little break, goes well fresh and has bounced back from disappointing runs in the past. She won't mind the ground and the trip is perfect for her. 5.45 Newcastle - Rubellite

She ran well again the other day at Newcastle despite not getting a great run through the race and we're back over the same course and distance on Saturday. She's in great form and hopefully she gets a better trip this time. We'd always be worried about a horse like Roger Varian's in here (Bintazzo) but my mare is in good form. 6.45 Newcastle - Fizzy Cristal

She's a nice Dark Angel filly and she has been quite disappointing on the track to this point but it wouldn't be a shock to me if she ran a big race off an opening mark of 63. She can improve from that sort of mark and we had another filly win a nursery in the same colours at Pontefract the other day (Lily Pearl) who just seemed to appreciate a little ease in the ground. She battled hard and finished her race off well so hopefully this filly can follow suit. 7.45 Newcastle - Silent Move

It's not the first time I've said it but he's been disappointing. He was second at Carlisle in August and then ran well at Thirsk last month but wasn't in the same form at Ayr last time. It wouldn't be a shock if he ran well here but he's not been the easiest to predict. The handicapper has offered him a chance at least. 4.55 Wolverhampton - Watchdog

He's looking like a horse for handicaps I'd have though having been unplaced at Carlisle and Redcar. He needs to step up to win a maiden but I'm happy with him at home. 6.00 Wolverhampton - Epicurian Lad

This has been an extremely disappointing horse. I just don't know how he's going to show up at the moment but if he came back to some of his earlier form then he should be competitive from his current mark (54). But he's been way below par on his last couple of starts so we've removed the cheekpieces to see if that has a positive effect. 8.30 Wolverhampton - Bambalam