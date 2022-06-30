Our star columnist reflects on Clearpoint's Newcastle win and provides a runner-by-runner guide to his Saturday team.

We had a couple of winners at Newcastle last weekend including the exciting two-year-old Clearpoint, who only just missed out on running in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot the week before. It was nice to see him go and win and make it two from two, successfully dropping back to five furlongs having won over six first time out at Ayr. I almost used the race as a gallop for him, just to get him out again before he steps up in class. The idea was to take a lead but they didn’t go very quick and in the end he’s done well. He’s a pretty smart horse at home and he needs to step up now. I had planned to maybe go to Newmarket with him next week for the Group 2 July Stakes and that's still the plan hopefully, but we’ll play it by ear and see how he is in the lead up to the race.

HAYDOCK 3.50 Ramazan

Ramazan was a fraction disappointing at Royal Ascot, maybe the six furlongs will suit him better now. The handicapper’s given him half a chance I’d say, with a mark of 77, so if he copes with the ground I’m sure he’ll run well. You never quite know what you’re up against in these early nurseries but we’ll see how he goes. 4.25 Zip

He was disappointing at Newcastle, we had a little bit of a hiccup at the start there and poor Harry Davies got quite a nasty bang on the head so he did well to get back on the horse and finish fifth. I’ll happily draw a line through that effort, and more rain would help our lad at Haydock. 4.55 Fourth Time Lucky

He hasn’t run a bad race in his life but he’s just not winning. Whether the handicapper has him about right I’m not totally sure but we’ve fitted cheekpieces to see if that’ll help out. I’ve been wanting to get him on softer ground and this is one of the first opportunities I’ve had so it’ll be interesting to see how he goes.

BEVERLEY 2.53 Slippin Jimmy

You’d imagine he’s going to be a nursery horse and from day one I’ve never really had him down as a colt who could win a maiden as they’re so competitive wherever you go. 2.53 Whalley Road

He’s by Dandy Man and has a good pedigree but he’s been fairly disappointing at home. He looks ready for a run so it’s time to see what he shows us on the track then we’ll have a better idea. He looks to have a better draw of the two of ours. 5.15 Sea Time

I put a hood on her at Carlisle last time as she had an issue at the stalls when declared at Thirsk in April. She never really raised a gallop the last day so I’ve taken the hood off her and I’m just hoping she behaves at the stalls and shows something. She should stay this 10 furlongs trip.

LEICESTER 5.00 Outrun The Storm

He won here at Leicester last time and this is a bit of a step up in grade. But he’s a tough, genuine horse so it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on. He’ll need another career best I suspect to follow up the recent run. He’s in great order. NOTTINGHAM 8.30 Superior Council